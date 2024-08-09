Rapper Travis Scott 'arrested after fight with bodyguard at Paris hotel'

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

US rapper Travis Scott has reportedly been arrested after a brawl with a bodyguard at a Paris hotel.

Scott, 33, real name Jacques Bermon Webster, was in the French capital for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was allegedly detained in the early hours of Friday morning.

A fight broke out between the Astro World singer and a bodyguard at the George V hotel in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, according to Valeurs Actuelles.

Scott was still “drunk” in his cell when police questioned him, a source told the publication.

They said: "He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up."

Scott’s lawyers are yet to comment on the alleged arrest.

Travis Scott at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Picture: Getty

This comes just two months after the musician was arrested for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing".

He was arrested in the early hours of the morning in Miami-Dade County in Florida, police said.

Scott posted a $650 (£512) bond and is expected to be released from jail later on Thursday.

Scott is also well known for a tragedy at a festival he ran. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured at the Astroworld event in Houston, Texas in November 2021.

The Houston Fire Department said that Scott should have stopped the show much earlier than he did.

US rapper Travis Scott poses during a photocall for the tv series "The Idol". Picture: Getty

However, Scott maintains that he was not made aware of the severity of the situation until after he left the stage.

Earlier this year, a jury decided against indicting Scott on any charges relating to the incident.

The tragedy took place when the over-capacity crowd surged forward during Scott's headline show.

The victims, aged between nine and 27, died of compressive asphyxiation.

Scott spoke out on the issue last November, saying: "I was just overly devastated."I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”

"You just feel for those people. And their families.”