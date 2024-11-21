Rebranded Jaguar sparks further backlash after teasing new car model akin to ‘Tesla Cybertruck’

The new advert was published this week. Picture: Social media/Jaguar

By Emma Soteriou

Jaguar has sparked further backlash after it teased a new car model akin to the 'Tesla Cybertruck'.

The carmaker unveiled a first glimpse at one of its new vehicles on Wednesday, captioning it: "02 Dec 2024 Miami. Copy nothing."

It appeared to show the back of the car, with a similar look to Tesla's Cybertruck instead of its usual designs such as the F-Type.

The post, which has been viewed over two million times, caused confusion for social media users, with one person asking: "Is it the back, front.. Is it even a car?"

Jaguar responded: "Stay tuned to find out."

Another person said "the plot thickens", to which the carmaker replied: "There’s more to reveal."

It comes after Jaguar faced criticism for releasing a new advert that did not feature any cars.

The commercial instead features a series of models in brightly-coloured clothing stepping out of a lift.

The models then move into various poses as different slogans like "live vivid", "delete ordinary" and "copy nothing" appear on screen.

Responding to the ad, Tesla boss Elon Musk asking the company: "Do you sell cars?"

Jaguar replied: "Yes. We'd love to show you" followed by an invite to a promotional event.

One Twitter user said: "Umm where are the cars in this ad?"

A second wrote: "I thought you guys made cars?"

In a press release to accompany the advert, the carmaker described it as part of a "completely transformed Jaguar brand" and "a new era" which makes "it relevant for a contemporary audience".

"This is a complete reset," said managing director Rawdon Glover. "To bring back such a globally renowned brand we had to be fearless."

Jaguar announced in the lead up to the new campaign that it was discontinuing five models with "close to zero profitability".

It has developed three new ultra-luxury electric vehicles, one of which is set to be unveiled at Miami's Art Basel event next month.