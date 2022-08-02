Rees-Mogg admits he 'got it wrong' when he said Brexit wouldn’t cause huge queues at Dover

2 August 2022, 08:17 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 09:11

But he said he 'got it wrong for the right reasons'

By Asher McShane

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted on LBC this morning that he ‘got it wrong’ in 2018 when he said Brexit wouldn’t lead to long delays at Dover.

Nick Ferrari reminded the Brexit opportunities minister of their 2018 interview when he was asked whether there might be longer queues at Dover because of Brexit.

In the 2018 interview, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “There will be no need for checks at Dover but it will be an ability to ensure that the roads keep running around Dover, even if there are delays at Calais.

"The delays will not be at Dover, they will be at Calais,” he said.

Asked about that claim this morning, days after a critical incident was declared at Dover with queues of as long as 12 hours, reports of lorry drivers passing out and families forced to relieve themselves beside their cars, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The delays are caused by the French. They are French-created delays.

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted he 'got it wrong' on queues at Dover
Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted he 'got it wrong' on queues at Dover. Picture: Alamy/LBC

“Yes, of course I got that wrong. I got it wrong for the right reason.

“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely.

“We have juxtaposed border controls and that means that if the French don’t operate their system properly, we get the delays.

“British people might think going to Portugal is more fun. Why should we go and spend our hard-earned money in France if the French don't want us?" he asked.

Read more: Channel travel chaos down to French 'fury' over Brexit and Boris, says Jeremy Hunt

Read more: Dover port boss blames Brexit for delays as he explains passport 'checks and stamps'

“I’m not suggesting a boycott [of France]. There’s something to be said for supporting people that support you.”

Last week Britain and France announced they have put plans in place to prevent further border chaos.

In a joint statement last Friday, Phil Douglas, director general of Border Force and Brigitte Lafourcade, deputy director general at Police Aux Frontieres said the two countries are "working closely" to support the smooth flow of traffic.

It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their cross-Channel journeys ruined the previous weekend by gridlocked traffic and delays of several hours, blamed on a shortage of French border officers and a serious crash on the M20 coinciding with the school holidays.

Holidaymakers were delayed for many hours due to the huge queues in recent days
Holidaymakers were delayed for many hours due to the huge queues in recent days. Picture: Alamy

Mr Douglas and Ms Lafourcade said: "France and the UK have been working closely together over recent days to prepare for the management of our shared border through the current period of increased passenger traffic.

"Both Police Aux Frontieres and UK Border Force, in partnership with the port operators, have put plans in place at the juxtaposed controls on both sides of the Channel this weekend to maximise passenger flows.

"France and the UK will continue to work together intensively to support fluidity of freight and passengers across the Channel through the summer period and beyond."

The Cabinet Office said UK and French officials have had regular discussions last week on the travel chaos.

The delays, which have now been largely resolved, were due to a lack of French border guards at Dover
The delays, which have now been largely resolved, were due to a lack of French border guards at Dover. Picture: Alamy

They have now established a new "UK-French Passenger Technical Working group", which will meet weekly during the summer in order to prevent further disruption for passengers travelling to either side of the Channel.

Traffic enforcement has also been put in place to keep roads passable around Dover and Folkestone, the Cabinet Office said.

Several major roads throughout the UK were hit by congestion, affecting holidaymakers heading to the south and south-west of England.

This was due to a combination of the first switchover days for holiday lets during the school summer holidays in England and Wales, a rail strike, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the start of the Football League season in England.

The AA put its first "amber traffic warning" in place on Friday and for Saturday between 11am and 3pm.

Most of the M25 was congested while the M5 heading south-west was seeing start-stop traffic.

Jams were also slow-moving on the westbound sections of the M4 towards Bristol, the M55/M6 interchange near Preston, Lancashire, the M42 east of Birmingham, the M60 and the M62 in Manchester and the A64 into York.

Yet fears of a repeat of last week's horrendous delays on roads approaching the Port of Dover and Folkestone proved unfounded.

In Dover and Folkstone, the operation was much smoother on Friday, with P&O Ferries saying there were "no queues at border controls and traffic is free-flowing through the port".

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said last Thursday that French border controls will be "fully resourced", which will make a "fundamental difference".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lee Ryan, pictured here at a festival in London in June, was arrested on a plane, according to reports

Blue’s Lee Ryan arrested after ‘becoming abusive on flight after being refused alcohol’

Exclusive
Yana and her family

Ukrainian refugee told to declare herself homeless in order to get on council housing list

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

Breaking
BP posted bumper profits

BP profits triple to highest amount in 14 years as Brits endure soaring energy prices

Mir Filippi became infuriated after being awarded his bonues

Furious City banker yelled at bosses after being awarded 'mere' £300,000 bonus

MPs have called for action to reduce the "conveyor belt" approach to Botox

MPs call for law on edited images and botox crackdown as Brits struggle with body image

Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes.

Police officer 'sent naked selfie to sex assault victim and said he wanted to use handcuffs on her'

Joe Biden said justice had been delivered

'Justice has been delivered': Al Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by drone strike in Afghanistan

Liz Truss has been criticised for a number of planned changes to the civil service.

Truss' war on civil service: Tory leadership hopeful pledges to cut pay and holiday if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has branded Nicola Sturgeon an "attention seeker".

'Ignore her!': Liz Truss brands Nicola Sturgeon an 'attention seeker' in blistering attack

The Met Police is being investigated over two further cases of strip-searching children.

Met investigated over two more child strip-searches as watchdog expresses 'concern'

Penny Mordaunt has announced she is backing Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss as next Prime Minister in blow to Rishi Sunak

Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday

Pictured: 'Kind and thoughtful' man, 24, who died after 'altercation' on Reading train

More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women in South Africa

Police arrest 82 men after eight models gang-raped up to 10 times each at South African mine

Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric from her new song Heated.

Beyoncé vows to remove ableist slur from new Renaissance song after backlash

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport

Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pelosi Asia

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Malaysia as tensions rise over possible Taiwan visit

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

FILE – A health professional prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

Biden Afghanistan

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

Capitol Riot First Trial

Man who stormed US Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

Best value overseas destination

Shops in Spain must keep doors shut and limit air conditioners to save energy

Severe Weather Appalachia

More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding

Tizi filmed herself cooking at eating a shark, which police have since said was a great white

Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

Atomic bomb

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment

Tearful Archie Battersbee's mum vows to 'fight to the end' to keep son alive as judge rejects plea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London