Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to reunite for new Bridget Jones film

Hugh Grant (right) will return as love rat Daniel Cleaver in the fourth instalment of the franchise Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are set to reprise their roles for a fourth instalment of the much-loved franchise.

The cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will also include hearththrob Leo Woodall who starred in One Day and The White Lotus as well as 12 Years A Slave and Love Actually star Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The release date in the UK has yet to be confirmed but the romantic comedy will come out on Valentine's Day in the US.

The film takes its title from the latest Bridget Jones novel, which was published in 2013.

Leo Woodal and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to join the cast. Picture: Alamy

Bridget's Jones's lover and then husband Mark Darcy - played by Colin Firth in the earlier films - will not return in this film having been killed off five years prior in a landmine accident in Sudan.

Readers rejoin Bridget, now in her 50s, widowed by Darcy and a mother to two children.

Hugh Grant will return as the dashing Daniel Cleaver. Picture: Alamy

The original adaptation titled Bridget Jones's Diary was released in 2001 to wide acclaim.

It has also been confirmed that Hugh Grant will return as Bridget's former flame and love rat, Daniel Cleaver.

Emma Thompson will come back as Bridget's obstetrician after appearing in Bridget Jones's Baby.

Bridget Jones won people over with her hapless ways. Picture: Alamy

The wine-swilling singleton won hearts and minds with her portrayal of navigating love, life and careers as a 30-something living in London.

The second instalment titled Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason saw Bridget grapple with her relationship with her beau Mark Darcy before being locked up in a Thai prison after accidentally becoming a drug-smuggler.

The cast returned in the third film in the franchise titled Bridget Jones's Baby, which saw his character competing with billionaire US love guru Jack Qwant, played by Patrick Dempsey, for the attention of Bridget after she falls pregnant.

The production studio has not commented on how closely the new film will follow the storyline of its paperback namesake, but it has been confirmed that the author Helen Fielding wrote the script.