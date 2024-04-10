Wife who poured bleach into husband's coffee to poison him caught after he grew suspicious and set up hidden camera

Melody Felicano Johnson is facing jail for the poisoning attempt. Picture: Pima County Sheriff Department

By Kit Heren

A wife who tried to poison her husband by pouring bleach into his coffee was caught when he became suspicious and installed a hidden camera.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Melody Felicano Johnson pleaded guilty to two charges of poisoning food or drink by pouring the chemical into her husband Roby Johnson's coffee pot.

The couple, who have a child together, were getting divorced, but they were still living together while the legal process was finalised.

Mr Johnson, a US air force employee, thought that his coffee had begun tasting odd, and suspected that his wife was trying to kill him to collect the insurance payout.

He put a series of hidden cameras in their home in an attempt to see what she was doing when she thought she was unobserved.

Read more: 'She deserves to hang': Son of British woman who poisoned husband's biryani 'proud' to have helped convict her

Read more: Ex-husband of woman at centre of 'toxic' mushroom lunch 'suspects she may have poisoned him previously'

Hidden cameras show Melody Felicano Johnson allegedly pouring BLEACH into her airforce husband's coffee maker. He noticed his coffee was tasting bad for a few weeks and set up a camera to see if it was being tampered with... pic.twitter.com/z18p3N781l — andy  (@andychester_) October 4, 2023

Damning footage shows Felicano Johnson pouring bleach from a large bottle into a small container.

Another clip captures her checking over her shoulder as she pours liquid into the coffee machine in their kitchen.

Mr Johnson also filmed himself testing the water in the coffee machine, with the analysis showing a very high level of chlorine.

He is shown saying in the video that the water "stinks" of bleach.

Mr Johnson began thinking that his coffee tasted bad in March last year, while he was stationed in Germany for work.

Felicano Johnson would get the coffee machine ready for him before going to bed, so he would only have to turn it on when he got up early for work.

Melody Felicano Johnson. Picture: Pima County Sheriff Department

After realising there was something wrong with the coffee, he pretended to continue drinking it, but did not contact police until he returned to the US in July 2023.

After Mr Johnson collected all of his evidence and presented it to officers, police arrested Felicano Johnson at home. A warrant noted that the coffee pot smelled like bleach.

Felicano Johnson faces sentencing on May 10, and could get four years in prison.