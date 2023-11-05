'She deserves to hang': Son of British woman who poisoned husband's biryani 'proud' to have helped convict her

5 November 2023, 13:35 | Updated: 5 November 2023, 14:27

Sukhjit Singh was murdered by his wife, Ramandeep Kaur Mann.
Sukhjit Singh was murdered by his wife, Ramandeep Kaur Mann. Picture: '

By Emma Soteriou

The son of a British woman who poisoned her husband's biryani has said he is "proud" to have helped convict her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38, put the sleeping pills in her husband's favourite meal - a biryani - while they were on holiday in September 2016.

Sukhjit Singh, who owned a business back in the UK, bled out in his mum's home in Delhi, India.

Their son, Arjun, who was nine at the time, was the key prosecution witness at her trial and testified against his mum in court.

He said he saw his mother smother his father with a pillow before her lover went on to hit him on the head with a hammer and slit his throat.

Read more: 'I've been framed': British mum facing hanging for murdering husband with drugged biryani speaks out from squalid jail

Read more: British mum to be hanged in India after drugging husband's biryani before murdering him in front of young son

Ramandeep Kaur Mann
Ramandeep Kaur Mann. Picture: Facebook

"There are not many children who watch their mother kill their father and then give evidence about it," Arjun told MailOnline.

"How do you try and get on with your life after something like this?

"I’ve had to be very brave and I’m proud of what I’ve done because I’ve got justice for my father.

"My brother and me don’t think of this woman as my mother anymore, she’s evil.

"We want nothing to do with her. As far as I’m concerned, she stopped being a mother to us the moment she murdered our father."

Addressing her death sentence, which is usually carried out by hanging in India, he said: "I would like to be there when it happens. It doesn’t fill me with fear, in fact, it would give me a lot of satisfaction and relief and I look forward to that day. I would like all my family to be there with me.

"I would like to see with my own eyes that justice for my father has been served. She deserves to hang because she did such an evil thing she did."

The now 17-year-old was in the UK when he heard of his death sentence following her trial.

"I had a lot of mixed feelings when I heard about it," he said. "On one hand I felt relief and that it was right. But I wasn’t happy because I’ve still lost my father, which makes me very sad.

"But I don’t have any sympathy for her because she’s never shown any remorse and has lied this whole time."

It comes after his mum claimed she had been framed for her husband's murder.

Speaking from an overcrowded prison in the Shahjahanpur District Jail in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, she said: "It's horrendous, it's like being in hell - both this prison and the bigger situation that I find myself in."

She went on to say: "I have suffered a miscarriage of justice. I haven't done anything wrong. I was framed and now I'm rotting in this jail.

"There's nobody helping me, I'm all alone here. I can't begin to tell you how horrendous this whole thing is. I'm not good at all. Please, somebody help me."

Mann shares the overcrowded prison with 55 other female inmates, as well as seven children belonging to them. Over 1,000 men are housed in a separate section.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nepal Earthquake

Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects call to suspend fighting

Humza Yousaf reunited with his in-laws

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reveals his wife's parents are 'safe and back home' after fleeing Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves from the door of his plane

Blinken steps up Mid East diplomacy with West Bank talks with Palestinian leader

Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night

Four-year-old girl safe as Hamburg airport gunman arrested

German investigators have discovered "evidence" of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann detectives 'have just weeks to crack investigation into prime suspect' as it 'verges on collapse'

Armed police at Hamburg airport

Man ‘holding four-year-old daughter hostage’ at Hamburg airport

Meghan and Harry attended a Katy Perry concert in Vegas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas concert - despite 'grudge' over wedding dress comment

A police officer at the scene of the shooting

Philippines radio presenter shot dead in front of Facebook livestream viewers

Oliver Dowden said people need similar moral outrage as was shown for George Floyd for Israelis killed by Hamas

We need similar moral outrage shown for Israelis killed by Hamas as there was for George Floyd, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian missile strike on Crimea shipyard damages Russian vessel

The Home Secretary said any pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be "put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground".

Pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise Cenotaph 'must be jailed faster than feet can touch the ground', warns Braverman

Hamburg airport in Germany is closed after an armed man in a car broke through the gates.

Hostage situation at Hamburg airport ends after 18 hours as suspect arrested and child unharmed

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli warplanes hit Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza leaving at least 33 dead

Tactics to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis could lead to abusers walking free

Stalkers and abusers 'to be free' as Government to slash sentences in bid to reduce prison overcrowding

Protests are taking place across the UK

Met arrests 29 at march for ceasefire in London - as police adviser revealed to have sang anti-Israel chant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police vehicles and ambulances at Hamburg airport

German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

Labour says it will achieve more on housing in six months than the Tories have in six years in a new vow, according to Angela Rayner.

Labour 'vows to do more on housing in six months than last six years of Tories' says Angela Rayner
Nepal earthquake damage

Death toll passes 150 as strong quake rocks north-western Nepal

People gather to take part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin on Saturday

Protest marches by thousands in Europe demand halt to Israeli bombing of Gaza

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has surgery after injury during martial arts training

A ewe dubbed 'the world's loneliest sheep' has been rescued from a rock she was stranded on for two years.

"World's Loneliest Sheep" rescued from lone rock after two years on its own in Scotland

Marks and Spencer flagship store sign on building exterior

M&S set to open nine new stores in the UK - is your area getting one?

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday

Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone

Protests are taking place across the UK

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march in UK cities as 'fireworks thrown at cops' in London
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

Zelensky hosts von der Leyen as Russian attacks hurt at least 14 in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'
William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit