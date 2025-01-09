Rescue dog ‘finds glasses’ of missing London hiker day after discovering friend’s body in Dolomites

The men have been missing since New Year's Day. Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

Rescuers searching the Dolomites for two missing hikers from London have found one of the men’s glasses, a day after discovering the other’s body.

A search operation is still under way for two British hikers who haven’t been heard from since New Year’s Day, though it has been hampered by bad weather and avalanche fears.

Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Samuel Harris, 35, both from London, missed their return flight home from Italy to England on January 6.

They last spoke to friends and family on January 1, sending a video of the scenery in the Trentino region of northeast Italy.

Rescue teams found a body yesterday, later identified as that of Samuel Harris.

Walter Cainelli, president of the Trentino Alpine Rescue Corps, has now confirmed that a search dog has found a pair of glasses belonging to Mr Ziriat.

Aziz Ziriat, left, and Samuel Harris who have gone missing while hiking near Lake Garda. Picture: Twitter

Mr Cainelli told Corriere Del Trentino: "Our avalanche search dog Thor picked up Aziz Ziriat's scent and found his glasses not far from where we found Samuel Harris.

"From here we intend to search the area in detail within a half-kilometer radius and then extend it if it is unsuccessful."

Drones and quad bikes have been deployed to search the area but rescuers have been hampered by heavy snow.

A close friend of the two British hikers has said they are "waiting anxiously" on news in the search and that "the next few hours will be crucial".

Their last known location was near a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda.

The hikers have been missing since January 1 after going for a hike in the Dolomites. Picture: Alamy

Joe Stone, a university friend of Mr Ziriat, told the PA news agency the pair were "experienced hikers" who liked to go off the grid, but "alarm bells were raised" when they failed to check in for their return flight.

He said: "They are experienced hikers and they go a couple of times a year. It wasn't surprising that they had no signal as they like going off the grid. Alarm bells were raised though when they didn't turn up for their flight on January 6.

"Helicopters are now searching two specific locations - two refuge huts. We think that's going to be the best chance of success.

"We're all waiting anxiously and the next few hours are crucial."

Mr Ziriat's girlfriend and friends of the hikers are currently in Italy helping to co-ordinate the search with local authorities.

Mr Stone said the response from the public had been "fantastic" and that they had seen a "nice side of humanity" since asking for help.

He added: "The response from the local authorities has been fantastic and people from all walks of life have been trying to help, both in Italy and in the UK."

Crystal Palace Football Club's official charity issued an appeal on its website on Tuesday.

It said: "We are urging supporters to share any information they might have to help locate Palace for Life staff member Aziz Ziriat, and his friend Sam Harris, who have been missing since 1st January whilst hiking in the Dolomites mountains in north-eastern Italy.

"We are appealing for anyone familiar with the area, who can provide assistance or information, to get in touch."

It asked anyone with information or who is able to support to call 999 referencing CAD 0197/07 Jan25.

"We will provide more updates or relevant information as we receive it," it added.