Manhunt continues after aspiring rapper known as 'Grippa', 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’

The 14-year-old youth who was stabbed to death was known as 'Grippa'. Picture: YouTube

By Flaminia Luck

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a double-decker bus in southeast London yesterday has been named locally as 'Grippa' - an aspiring rapper.

The teenager was attacked on the 472 bus in Woolwich at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

He was treated by emergency services but he sadly died shortly after medics arrived.

A manhunt is underway for the killer but police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made.

A Met spokesperson believes that the teen had previously paid tribute to Daejaun Campbell, 15, who was also stabbed to death in Woolwich back in September.

Another teenage boy was stabbed and remains in a critical condition following an incident in the same area the previous day - but it is not yet known if the incidents are connected.

The youngster who died - whose full name has not yet been shared - released a song called 'Bangers N Mash' on Christmas Day.

'Grippa' posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

One comment left on the teen's Instagram reads: "Rip to my lil bro mayn young talent wasted bcs of postcode beef missing u already".

A friend of the boy told the Mirror: “That’s my friend. He’s my good friend. I used to see him after school, he didn’t deserve this.

"He was a nice person. I finished school and my mum told me he got stabbed. He was a very nice person.

"He was good at football, but I don’t think he was pursuing it as a career.”

A manhunt for the person responsible is underway. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

Mark Rodney, the chief executive of Project Lifeline, an organisation that works to tackle youth knife crime, described the killing as "another devastating blow for the community".

"We need to take heed in what's really happening in our communities and start seeking other channels to find solutions," he said.

"He's a child, he's a baby, he hasn't lived his life yet."

"The wounds are not healed yet in the community from the death of Daèjaun.

"I believe two weeks ago, this young man was paying tribute by flowers to a young man that passed in September, not knowing that today, he was going to be that person.

"Two weeks ago, he didn't believe he was going to be in this situation today."

Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in September. Picture: MPS

An 18-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a sixth form college in Woolwich on January 6.

He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident on Prince Imperial Road.

Shooters Hill College has since been closed since the stabbing of the Year 12 student - and remains shut today.

Police at the scene of the incident in Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

'Heart-breaking violence'

Speaking after the stabbing, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Greenwich following the appalling fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy."

He added: "This heart-breaking violence has absolutely no place in our city.

"I am in close contact with police leaders - an investigation is underway and local residents will see increased patrols in the local area.

"I urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent."

The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus this afternoon.

“Police were called at 14:28hrs on Tuesday, 7 January to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich, SE18.