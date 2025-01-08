Manhunt continues after aspiring rapper known as 'Grippa', 14, stabbed to death on south London bus in ‘postcode beef’

8 January 2025, 08:37 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 08:47

Grippa
The 14-year-old youth who was stabbed to death was known as 'Grippa'. Picture: YouTube

By Flaminia Luck

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a double-decker bus in southeast London yesterday has been named locally as 'Grippa' - an aspiring rapper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager was attacked on the 472 bus in Woolwich at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

He was treated by emergency services but he sadly died shortly after medics arrived.

A manhunt is underway for the killer but police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made.

A Met spokesperson believes that the teen had previously paid tribute to Daejaun Campbell, 15, who was also stabbed to death in Woolwich back in September.

Another teenage boy was stabbed and remains in a critical condition following an incident in the same area the previous day - but it is not yet known if the incidents are connected.

The youngster who died - whose full name has not yet been shared - released a song called 'Bangers N Mash' on Christmas Day.

x
'Grippa' posted on his Instagram story only hours before his death. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

One comment left on the teen's Instagram reads: "Rip to my lil bro mayn young talent wasted bcs of postcode beef missing u already".

A friend of the boy told the Mirror: “That’s my friend. He’s my good friend. I used to see him after school, he didn’t deserve this.

"He was a nice person. I finished school and my mum told me he got stabbed. He was a very nice person.

"He was good at football, but I don’t think he was pursuing it as a career.”

Read more: Body found in search for missing woman, 24, last seen in taxi before phone location ‘turned off’

Read more: Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Los Angeles- Follow live

A manhunt for the person responsible is underway
A manhunt for the person responsible is underway. Picture: Instagram/@grippa.18

Mark Rodney, the chief executive of Project Lifeline, an organisation that works to tackle youth knife crime, described the killing as "another devastating blow for the community".

"We need to take heed in what's really happening in our communities and start seeking other channels to find solutions," he said.

"He's a child, he's a baby, he hasn't lived his life yet."

"The wounds are not healed yet in the community from the death of Daèjaun.

"I believe two weeks ago, this young man was paying tribute by flowers to a young man that passed in September, not knowing that today, he was going to be that person.

"Two weeks ago, he didn't believe he was going to be in this situation today."

Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in December
Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in September. Picture: MPS

An 18-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a sixth form college in Woolwich on January 6.

He remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident on Prince Imperial Road.

Shooters Hill College has since been closed since the stabbing of the Year 12 student - and remains shut today.

Police at the scene of the incident in Woolwich
Police at the scene of the incident in Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

'Heart-breaking violence'

Speaking after the stabbing, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Greenwich following the appalling fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy."

He added: "This heart-breaking violence has absolutely no place in our city.

"I am in close contact with police leaders - an investigation is underway and local residents will see increased patrols in the local area.

"I urge anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent."

The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road
The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road. Picture: Alamy

A Metropolitan Police statement read: “An investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy on a bus this afternoon.

“Police were called at 14:28hrs on Tuesday, 7 January to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich, SE18.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Videos filmed from plane windows capture the devastating scale of the California wildfires

Full scale of California wildfires emerges as 30,000 evacuated and A-listers flee homes as state of emergency declared

sam altman

Sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman files lawsuit against brother alleging sexual abuse as child

A resident of a care home is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in Los Angeles

A firefighter walks toward a burning structure

State of emergency declared amid Los Angeles wildfires

Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip,

Israeli air strikes kill at least five in Gaza, including two babies

Live
Tens of thousands of residents have been ordered to leave their homes to escape wildfires in California

Thousands told to abandon homes as wildfires engulf Los Angeles suburbs - follow live

Lacey Lake was last seen in the Stonehouse area of Plymouth

Body found in search for missing woman, 24, last seen in taxi before phone location ‘turned off’

Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy are among the Hollywood stars forced to flee their homes

Mark Hamill and Eugene Levy among Hollywood stars forced to flee homes as California wildfire rips through LA

Exclusive
27 inquiries have started since 2014, with multiple seeing costs run into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

UK spending £100m on public inquiries per year as Tories force vote on grooming gangs probe

The SAS has been accused of war crimes in Afghanistan (stock photo)

SAS accused of 'flat-packing' murders of civilians in Afghanistan as whistleblower fears being branded a traitor

An image provided by Indian Army shows rescue workers standing around a coal mine where at least nine workers are trapped

Divers retrieve body in search for miners trapped in flooded shaft

China Nepal Earthquake

Rescue workers brave cold in search for earthquake survivors

An image from a video provided by Australian Broadcasting Corporation, shows part of a plane wreckage being pulled onto shore on Rottnest Island

Tourists among three killed in seaplane crash

Zuckerberg said he will "work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more”.

Meta’s ‘chilling’ decision to ditch fact-checking and loosen moderation could have ‘dire consequences’ says charity

Managers at over 450 McDonald’s branches have been accused of discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.

McDonald’s in ‘sex for shifts’ scandal as 700 workers launch new harassment claims against fast food giant

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heavy smoke from a brush fire in California seen from a motorway

Warning of ‘life-threatening’ winds and high fire risk for Southern California

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

Mother of two, 47, ‘lay dead in restaurant’s toilet cubicle for two days’ before her body was found
A serviceman salutes as the flag-draped casket of former president Jimmy Carter passes by on a horse-drawn carriage

Former US president Jimmy Carter’s coffin arrives in Washington

Donald Trump

Trump’s Ukraine envoy has postponed planned trip to Kyiv, says top diplomat

Donald Trump

Appeals court rejects Trump’s latest attempt to delay hush money sentencing

The US army veteran Matthew Livelsberger used ChatGPT to help plan the attack that he called a ‘wake-up call’.

Tesla Cybertruck bomber used ChatGPT to help plan his attack outside Trump Vegas hotel, police say
A court artist drawing of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash in court

Biden administration asks court to block 9/11 plea deals

The Tesla Cybertruck involved in an explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas being examined

Man who exploded Tesla truck outside Trump hotel used generative AI, police say

California wildfire rips through LA forcing thousands to evacuate - as Hollywood stars help firefighters tackle blaze

California declares state of emergency with more than 30,000 ordered to evacuate as wildfire rips through LA
President-elect Donald Trump speaking into a microphone with US flags in background

Trump refuses to rule out military force to take over Greenland and Panama Canal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News