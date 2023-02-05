Return rail tickets will be scrapped under plan to bring UK in line with other European countries

Transport Secretary Mark Harper is set to unveil the plan on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Train fares will become more flexible and in some cases cheaper under long-awaited plans for single-leg ticket purchases.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new ticket structure brings Britain in line with other European countries, where it is normal to require a pair of single tickets to make a two-way journey.

Train tickets will be easier to purchase online and using ticket machines, as well as by simply tapping in and out, advocates say.

A series of single-leg ticket trials have been well-received by passengers, the government claimed.

Read more:

Read more:

Passengers queue at self-service ticket machines. Picture: Alamy

The government will also form a new public body to bring track and train maintenance under the same roof for the very first time, the Telegraph reported.

Great British Railways will combine existing work done by Network Rail, the Rail Delivery Group and the Department for Transport.

It comes after ex-British Airways and John Lewis chief executive Keith Williams conducted a two-and-a-half year review into current rail practices.

Campaigners fear the disappearance of existing discounts will make train travel even more expensive.

But Mark Smith, who writes the Man in Seat 61 blog, said it may save some passengers money.

Trains wait to depart Kings Cross station in central London. Picture: Alamy

He tweeted: "You'll be able to save money by mixing & matching a cheap Advance fare out with an Off-Peak back, to be flexible with your return.

"At present, as soon as you need an Off-Peak for the way back, you may as well pay the extra £1 and buy an Off-Peak return."

He added that passengers making multi-destination journeys could also save cash.

Smith wrote: "Single-leg ticketing also means people making 'open-jaw' and circular journeys won't be penalised - at present they need to buy two singles which can cost almost as much as TWO returns!"