Devastated family offers £10,000 reward in search for missing rugby player Levi Davis

9 December 2022, 09:51

Mr Davis's family has posted a £10,000 reward
Mr Davis's family has posted a £10,000 reward. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

The devastated family of missing rugby star Levi Davis has offered £10,000 for information.

The 24-year-old has not been seen since he left an Irish bar in Barcelona on October 29.

The ex-Bath winger, who was part of the Try Star singing group on a 2019 series of X-Factor, had just arrived after a trip to Ibiza while he recovered from injury.

His family have hired a private investigator and now posted a £10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Julie, his mother, flew to Spain to help the search and previously said they had a conversation over the phone shortly before his disappearance.

"When I asked him where he would stay, he didn't want to give me any address, he said he would be moving around and he was an adult," she explained.

Read more: 'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Mr Davis has not been seen for more than a month
Mr Davis has not been seen for more than a month. Picture: Alamy

He suffered from depression and had previously gone missing, but only for two to three days at most.

He has not used his bank cards and had just 40 euros on him, she said, describing his decision to leave Ibiza as "sudden".

She said her son could be disorientated or confused. Mr Davis's passport was found at the port in Barcelona.

Police in Catalonia have been searching for the sportsman.

Local reports suggest Mr Davis's phone is switched off and detectives cannot get into his social media because of his passwords.

They wanted to examine his accounts after a friend of Mr Davis’' suggested he might have met someone he had been talking to online.

It has also been suggested he may have headed north into France.

Ms Davis recently released a heartbreaking video of him happily sending her a video message from the ferry to Barcelona.

"Hi mum... it's beautiful," he said in the video, recorded about 12 hours before he went missing.

"You cannot tell me that is not beautiful."

