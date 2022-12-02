'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Davis sent a video message to his mum. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The mother of missing rugby player Levi Davis has shared the last video message she received from him hours before his disappearance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 24-year-old went missing on October 29 after leaving a friend in Ibiza to get the ferry to Barcelona alone.

In the clip sent to his mum, Davis is seen on the ferry, saying: "Hi mum... it's beautiful."

"You cannot tell me that is not beautiful," he goes on to say.

Only 12 hours after sharing the video, the rugby player went missing.

The last confirmed sighting of him was on CCTV, which showed him leaving The Old Irish Pub off the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas.

Read more: Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness

Read more: Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son

“Hi mom….it’s beautiful” the last video Levi Davis sent his mum - before he went missing in Barcelona almost 5 weeks ago. His family & friends haven’t heard from him since. More on @BBCNewsbeat @BBCBreakfast @BBCNews https://t.co/zJiZch39QV pic.twitter.com/jG6ERiwhz9 — Rachel S (@R_Stonehouse) December 1, 2022

However, an eye-witness claim to have since seen Davis in Barcelona.

According to his agent and close friend, Tom Varndell, an individual who wished to remain anonymous had told him Davis had been spotted looking disoriented in an area of the city popular among tourists.

Varndell told the Mirror: "They said he was seen at Placa Sant Agusti this morning (Monday, November 14), which is usually transited by homeless people.

"He seemed lost and confused, apparently. If it is Levi, God knows what state he’s in right now."

The X Factor star had been suffering from depression and went on holiday following a knee injury.

His passport was discovered at the port area in Barcelona almost two weeks ago, but his mum has not heard anything from Spanish police since.

"Since the last thing we heard about the passport, there's been no more information," she told the BBC.

She added that the last few weeks have been "the scariest time" of her life and "an emotional whirlwind".