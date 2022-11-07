Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son

Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Concerns are growing for a TV star and former England international rugby player, who disappeared whilst on a trip to Barcelona.

Levi Davis, 24, was visiting a friend on the island of Ibiza when he’s believed to have spontaneously caught a boat to the Catalan capital, carrying only a small backpack.

The last contact Davis had with friends and family was a video shared with his friend Richard Squireto, who he was staying with in Ibiza.

The video showed the inside of The Old Irish Pub, located in the tourist hotspot of Las Ramblas, but did not show the 24-year-old, who has now been missing for eight days.

Speaking to The Sun, his mother Julie, 51, said: “Levi has been quite down lately and the manner in which he has disappeared has left us all very worried.

Levi Davis appeared in ITV's Celebrity version of the X Factor alongside his fellow rugby stars. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“He left everything behind in Ibiza and just upped and left.

“He told me he wanted some space to clear his mind and left behind medication he was taking.

“I can only appeal to Levi or anyone who has seen him to get in touch to put our minds at rest as everyone who loves him is frantic with worry.”

Known for his rugby skills, the former Bath and England player has also appeared on reality shows including X Factor: Celebrity, alongside fellow rugby stars Thom Evans and Ben Foden, as well as popular matchmaking show Celebs Go Dating.

Squireto, 46, whose house in Ibiza acted as Davis’ base for the trip, said: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona.

“But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.

Davis was last heard from after sending a video from The Old Irish Pub on Las Ramblas. Picture: Google Maps

He added: “There’s been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried.”

Davis, who now plays for Worthing Raiders, left his belongings at his friend’s Ibiza home.

In 2020 he also became the first professional player to come out as bisexual.

Former England Rugby star Ben Foden said: “I’m extremely concerned for Levi's safety and well being.

“He’s a kindhearted, talented soul who I’m proud to call a friend.

“He’s bravely shared with the public his personal struggles with his sexuality and mental health and right now it’s important he knows how loved he is and the support he has available.

“Anyone with any information or sightings please email: findlevidavis@gmail.com.”