'My heart is broken': Nick Carter pays tribute to tragic brother Aaron after he was found dead in bath

Nick Carter paid tribute to his brother Aaron after his death aged 34. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has paid tribute to his little brother Aaron after his death at his California home yesterday.

Nick, 42, posted a series of photos of the brothers together and wrote that his heart was broken.

“Addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” he added.

Aaron, 34, was found dead in his bath at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday.

His fiancée Melinda Martin was spotted outside the house in tears.

“My heart has been broken today,' he wrote.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother.”A representative of Carter's team said yesterday: "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

"At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available.

"We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

Los Angeles County Police Department also confirmed to PA that officers attended Carter's residence at 4200 LA Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, and found someone dead.

Carter got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour and later that year he released his self-titled debut album.

His second studio album, Aaron's Party (Come And Get It), was released in 2000 and went triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It featured the singles I Want Candy, Aaron's Party (Come Get It) and That's How I Beat Shaq and he supported the album for several concerts by the Backstreet Boys and for Britney Spears on the Oops!... I Did It Again tour.

He went on to release three more studio albums, 2001's Oh Aaron, 2002's Another Earthquake! and 2018's Love.

Carter also tried his hand at acting, guest starring on shows including Lizzie McGuire and making his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in Seussical The Musical.