Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness

Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Missing England rugby and X Factor star Levi Davis was spotted looking “lost and confused” in an area of Barcelona known for its homeless population, it has been claimed.

The new sighting places Davis near Plaça Sant Agusti, Barcelona, on Monday morning according to the Spanish eye-witness, who reached out following social media appeals.

According to Davis’ agent and close friend Tom Varndell, an individual who wished to remain anonymous had told him Levi had been spotted looking disoriented in an area of the city popular among tourists.

The 24-year-old was last heard from over two weeks ago when he left a friend’s villa on the island of Ibiza in order to visit friends in Barcelona.

The last confirmed sighting of saw Davis leaving The Old Irish Pub off the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, with CCTV showing he left the bar at 10.05pm on October 29.

Davis was spotted near Plaça Sant Agust, Barcelona, on Monday morning (November 14) according to a Spanish eye-witness. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Davis only had the contents of his backpack with him in the city.

It follows the news that his phone or bank account have not been used in two weeks, with its signal last being detected near Sants mainline train station later that evening.

Varndell told The Mirror: “They said he was seen at Placa Sant Agusti this morning (Monday, November 14), which is usually transited by homeless people.”

“He seemed lost and confused, apparently. If it is Levi, God knows what state he’s in right now.”

Vardell confirmed details of the sighting had been passed onto West Midlands Police as well as the Spanish authorities.

Having flown to the Catalan city in order to retrace her sons footsteps, Davis’ mother Julie remains 'frantic with worry' as she attempts to raise awareness of her missing son.

Levi Davis has been missing since October 29. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Davis travelled to Europe following an injury, with close friends saying the X Factor star had 'struggled with his mental health' in recent months.

Varndell added: “There's nothing concrete and that's been passed on to the police to do some investigations in that area, but other than that, there hasn't been anything. It’s so frustrating.

“The person who [reached out] is Spanish which is a positive because obviously they're based out there.

“It's just about trying to find out if there's any truth in it, any substance in it, and then go from there really.”

Police continue to search for the sporting star and urge anyone with information to contact police.