Rishi Sunak 'fully accepts mistake' and will pay fine for not wearing seatbelt while filming video in moving car

20 January 2023, 18:25 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 19:40

Rishi Sunak said sorry for taking his seatbelt off during a video recording
Rishi Sunak said sorry for taking his seatbelt off during a video recording. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt while travelling in a moving car, Lancashire Police have confirmed.

Police previously said they were "looking into" a video of the prime minister not wearing a seatbelt in the back of a moving car, which was filmed as part of a promotional video.

The Prime Minister will pay the fine issued by Lancashire Constabulary and "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised", a No10 spokesperson said.

They said: "The Prime Minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty."

Reacting to the prime minister's fine, Labour described Mr Sunak as "hapless" and a "laughing stock".

"Hapless Rishi Sunak's levelling up photo-op has blown up in his face and turned him into a laughing stock," said a spokesman.

"He started the week hoping people would be grateful for a partial refund on the money that has been stripped from them over 13 years of the Tories. But instead he got a warring party and yet another fine from the police.

"Just when you thought this Tory government couldn't get any more ridiculous, they manage it."

The Prime Minister previously said sorry for taking off his seatbelt during the car ride to film the clip, with his spokesman saying it was a "brief error of judgement" and he "fully accepts this was a mistake".

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said today: "You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

"After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty."

Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire
Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire. Picture: Getty
Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire And County Durham
Rishi Sunak Visits Lancashire And County Durham. Picture: Getty

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "Rishi Sunak is a total liability."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Rishi Sunak has shown the same disregard for the rules as Boris Johnson, and now becomes the second ever Prime Minister to be fined by the police.

"From partygate to seatbelt gate, these Conservative politicians are just taking the British people for fools.

"Whilst they continue to behave as though it's one rule for them and another for everyone else, this fine is a reminder that the Conservatives eventually get their comeuppance."

It is the second time the prime minister has been handed a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) by police in nine months.

In April last year, Mr Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, was fined for breaching lockdown rules, alongisde Boris Johnsons and his wife Carrie.

They are understood to have paid £50 each - a reduced rate as the fixed penalty notices were settled within 14 days.

After he was handed a FPN for breaching lockdown rules, Mr Sunak said: "I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence.

"I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine.

"I know people sacrificed a great deal during Covid, and they will find this situation upsetting. I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.

"Like the prime minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time."

