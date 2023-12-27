Rishi Sunak 'considers issue of James Cleverly's date-rape joke closed', despite calls for Home Secretary to quit

27 December 2023, 22:27

Rishi Sunak considers the issue of James Cleverly's 'date-rape' drug joke closed
Rishi Sunak considers the issue of James Cleverly's 'date-rape' drug joke closed. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak considers the issue of a joke James Cleverly is said to have made about drugging his wife to be closed, despite calls for campaigners for the Home Secretary to step down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Groups including the Fawcett Society and Women's Aid hit out at the Home Secretary for his joke about a so-called 'date-rape' drug.

Mr Cleverly has since apologised for the "ironic" quip and a spokesperson for Mr Sunak said it was made in a "private conversation."

The Home Secretary told female guests at a Downing Street event before Christmas that "a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit", the Sunday Mirror reported.

He also joked that the secret to ensuring a marriage lasts was making sure your spouse was "someone who is always mildly sedated so she can never realise there are better men out there".

Read more: Home Secretary faces calls to quit after making joke about spiking his wife’s drink with date rape drug

Read more: Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits

James Cleverly and his wife Susie
James Cleverly and his wife Susie. Picture: Getty

Mr Cleverly met his wife Susie at university and the couple have two children.

He has since apologised, via his spokesman, for making an "ironic joke".

But women's rights group the Fawcett Society said the comments were "sickening" and called for Mr Cleverly to resign.

That call was echoed by Gina Miller, an anti-Brexit campaigner and head of the True and Fair Party, who said she was "often drugged" in a previous abusive relationship.

"Some topics are off limits when it comes to jokes," she tweeted.

Spiking victim 'fuming' at James Cleverly's date-rape joke

"Women need men as allies to help end this evil - not joke about it."

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid said they were "shocked and disappointed" by the comments.

A spokesperson said: "We rely on political leaders to take action and accountability to end violence against women and girls and the misogyny that underpins it. Whatever the context and however intended, there is no excuse for minimising this important subject.

"Given the recent welcome focus on improving understanding, awareness and response to the abhorrent crime of spiking, it is vital that survivors see ministers treating the subject seriously, and not downplaying the reality that faces so many women. These comments will undoubtedly serve to undermine the important government initiative aimed to protect more women.

"We must work together to create a society that rejects misogyny against women and enables them to feel safe and secure, and that must include political leadership whose words and deeds measure up to their promises."

David Lammy 'calls out' Home Secretary James Cleverly

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister told reporters on Wednesday: "You saw, and it was right, that the Home Secretary apologised for what I understand to be comments made during a private conversation.

"The Prime Minister considers the matter closed, and he and the Home Secretary are focused on the action the Government is taking to tackle spiking and protect women and girls."

Mr Cleverly's Home Office is in charge of tackling incidents of spiking - when someone puts drugs into another's drink or directly into their body without their knowledge or consent.

Mr Sunak's spokeswoman, when asked whether the Prime Minister was concerned about the type of message the remarks might give to victims of spiking, reiterated that the British leader and Mr Cleverly were focused on taking action to crack down on the behaviour.

"That is why we made sure that existing laws recognise the threat that spiking poses to women and girls," she continued.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Mr Cleverly has previously described tackling violence against women and girls as a "personal priority" and called spiking a "perverse" crime.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Across the country there will be young victims whose lives have been devastated by spiking attacks over the festive period.

"Yet neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Secretary seem to understand the seriousness of this vile crime, or how damaging it is for the confidence of victims that the Cabinet minister in charge of tackling violence against women and girls is making jokes about spiking in this way.

"Ministers need to set out what they are going to do to rebuild trust and ensure everyone takes this vile crime seriously rather than dismissing the incident as 'case closed'."

Downing Street receptions are usually understood to be "off the record", but the Sunday Mirror decided to break that convention because of Mr Cleverly's position and the subject matter.

