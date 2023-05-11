Rolf Harris 'very sick and unwell' amid neck cancer battle as ambulance spotted outside his home

11 May 2023, 18:18

Rolf Harris and his wife are understood to be receiving constant care at their home
Rolf Harris and his wife are understood to be receiving constant care at their home. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rolf Harris is understood to be very sick and unwell after his neck cancer battle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A private ambulance was pictured outside the disgraced TV star's house on Wednesday and left around 6pm, according to MailOnline.

The 93-year-old has been struggling to talk or eat since he was released from jail in 2017 following a string of sex offences.

He and his wife, who is in a wheelchair because of Alzheimer’s disease, are receiving around the clock care.

Rolf Harris was released from prison in 2017.
Rolf Harris was released from prison in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Private investigator and author William Merritt told the publication that he saw Harris at the end of last year and he was very ill.

"Rolf has been very sick," he said.

"When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell."

Mr Merritt said Harris had neck cancer and there had subsequently been serious concerns about his health.

He is said to "gurgle" when trying to talk and is hard to understand.

Harris’ daughter had no comment to make when the publication contacted her for comment, with a family friend saying: "In recent years Bindi has nothing to say about her father. She gets very stressed when asked about him and prefers not to talk about him."

Veteran entertainer Rolf Harris was previously accompanied by his wife at court.
Veteran entertainer Rolf Harris was previously accompanied by his wife at court. Picture: Alamy

The former entertainer was jailed after being found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault, though one of those was later overturned.

He served three years behind bars.

