Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

11 May 2023, 15:41 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 15:52

Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters. Picture: Facebook/Sky

By Kit Heren

A royal superfan was shocked to find herself arrested at the Coronation after standing near some eco-activists police feared would disrupt the procession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alice Chambers, 36, had travelled to the Mall on Saturday and was waiting to see the King - when she suddenly found herself handcuffed by Met police officers who had come to arrest Just Stop Oil protesters.

But Ms Chambers, an Australian architect who has lived in London for seven years, had never heard of Just Stop Oil, let alone being a part of the group.

She said that officers arrested her for "potential to cause a breach the peace" at around 9am that morning, along with about 12 other people, in scenes captured on television.

Ms Chambers said: "I was just sitting on my little stool and I noticed there was some yelling and then some police swooped in and were pushing the crowd back.

Royal superfan Alice Chambers was arrested
Royal superfan Alice Chambers was arrested. Picture: Facebook

She told the i:"I must have been right on the edge of that, I went to get up and two police officers just grabbed me and handcuffed me.

"I don’t think they said anything, I think they arrested me before they asked a question.

"I feel like once I was in the system they didn’t listen, I tried to explain that I wasn’t part of the group."

Read more: Tory MPs slam 'heavy-handed' protest bill - as Met chief defends Coronation arrests despite criticism

Read more: ‘It’s possible to do both’: Police should have let protests go ahead during Coronation, says Sadiq Khan

Ms Chambers said she was taken to Wandsworth police station, questioned, searched, held in a cell and had her DNA, fingerprints and mugshot taken.

It was only at 7pm that officers realised that she had been an innocent bystander.

"I think the only question they asked me was, ‘Why were you on The Mall?'” Ms Chambers said.

Alice Chambers' arrest was captured on TV
Alice Chambers' arrest was captured on TV. Picture: Sky

"I explained the whole thing, how I went down there at 7am to get a good spot, how I went one way and it was blocked and I ended up walking back to where there seemed to be some space.

"They looked at each other and then they asked ‘have you ever heard of Just Stop Oil? I said, ‘Up until today no.’ They said we have no further questions and we’re really sorry you’ve been caught up in this.

"That was the point I started crying and got emotional – that was the first time anyone had been able to listen to my side of the story.

"I asked them, ‘Was there anything I could have done that would have meant I didn’t end up here?'"

She was only let go at 10pm that night. Officers offered to take her home, but she just wanted to get away from them, and took public transport home.

She said: "Everyone on the Tube had had the most incredible day, and there’s me that had the complete opposite."

Ms Chambers added: "That’s what’s great about the UK and London, the pomp and the ceremony that’s pretty unique in the world.

Several people were arrested on Coronation
Several people were arrested on Coronation. Picture: Getty

Ms Chambers said it was "devastating" that she missed the Coronation because it "was a one-time event, you can’t rerun it next year", unlike Trooping the Colour.

She has now complained to the police and watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “We are aware that a woman was arrested in relation to a protest on 6 May 2023.

"The arresting officer was from Lincolnshire Police and the complaint has therefore been passed to the relevant force to investigate. The Met will assist by providing any relevant information they require."

Chief Inspector Simon Outen from the Professional Standards Department at Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our officers were in central London providing mutual aid support to colleagues in the Met on Saturday 6 May, and during that time, a woman in her 30s was arrested in connection with a Just Stop Oil protest.

"She was subsequently released with no further action.

"We have now received a complaint and we are reviewing the incident, and we are in contact with the complainant to establish the full details of her allegations."

Several people were arrested at the Coronation
Several people were arrested at the Coronation. Picture: Getty

Ms Chambers said: "I understand why the police were on the edge, they did have a tough job that day,” she said.

"But they need to have better processes and better training in place because innocent people shouldn’t be getting locked up for that long.

"I just want to do as much as I can to get the message out there so it doesn’t happen to other people."

Some 64 people were arrested at the Coronation overall, with the Met criticised in some quarters for a heavy-handed approach.

The Met said on Tuesday that they "regret" the arrests of six anti-monarchy protestors at the eent.

Police bosses said a review concluded there was no proof the group of activists were planning to "lock on" - a now regular tactic employed by protestors which has been banned under the law.

But Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley defended the actions of his officers, saying people dressed as Coronation stewards brought lock-on devices and white paint that they planned to use to criminally disrupt the event.

Praising his officers for their efforts at the Coronation, Sir Mark said: "I want to be absolutely clear - our activity was targeted at those we believed were intent on causing serious disruption and criminality.Serious and reliable intelligence told us that the risks were very real."

Speaking to LBC on Thursday, London mayor Sadiq Khan said that by and large the police did a fantastic job, but it was right that the Met should say sorry.

Mr Khan rejected the suggestion that exceptional events like the Coronation are treated differently in terms of the way they are policed, saying: "You've got to be able to walk and chew at the same time.

He added: "I'd remind your listeners, the right to protest is enshrined in the Human Rights Act, which some politicians want to get rid of, it's Article 10.

"And by the way, protests can sometimes be unpopular, it's not just simply popular things you can protest about."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser.

Met officer cleared of GBH after man paralysed after being Tasered

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Press intrusion led to "huge bouts of depression and paranoia" for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry suffered 'huge bouts of depression and paranoia' and his inner circle shrank due to press intrusion

Yevgeny Prigozhin has unleashed a veiled rant allegedly against Vladimir Putin

Russia's influential Wagner Group mercenary chief 'threatens Putin' in explosive rant after disastrous setbacks in Ukraine
Kate, William, Harry and Meghan on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Harry and Meghan's rift with 'furious' William and Kate 'never going to be healed'

Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former PM Imran Khan

Israel Palestinians

Israel air strikes on Gaza kill fourth Islamic Jihad commander

Louie Turnbull's two dogs were shot dead

Heartrending footage of tasered homeless man kissing and cuddling his dogs who were later shot dead by police

Germany Mercedes Shooting

Man, 53, arrested over fatal shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row

Millions face mortgage bills hike ‘of £600 per year’ as Bank raises interest rates to highest level since 2008

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch

'Who do you think you're speaking to?': Sir Lindsay Hoyle shuts down Kemi Badenoch after clash over Brexit law changes

The Defence Secretary made the announcement in the Commons

Russia threatens Britain with 'adequate response from its military' after UK sends ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles to Ukraine

Turkey Elections

Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

The two officers were fired

Two Met Police officers fired for beating up child who spat in their faces and lying about it afterwards

Germany Explosion

German firefighters and police officers injured in explosion at flats

Italy Explosion

School and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The vegan threatened to cause online beef over cooking with the windows open

'Last warning': Vegan starts beef with neighbour and demands they close window while cooking meat in furious notes
Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died following a horror crash in Worcestershire.

Boy, 4, among three dead after Ford Focus and Audi crash near country pub

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row

Interest rates rise to 4.5%, the highest level since global financial crisis 15 years ago

Kate wore Diana's earrings in subtle tribute at the Coronation

Kate's subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing Coronation earrings 'wrong way round'

Multiple vehicles ablaze in a street in Milan 'after a van exploded'

Milan rocked by huge explosion as several cars go up in flames after van ‘bursts into flames’
Sadiq Khan was left speechless at the discovery of Daniel Morgan files in a safe

Sadiq Khan left 'speechless' after Daniel Morgan files found in locked safe

Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe
Finland Bridge Collapse

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

Police should have let anti-monarchy protests go ahead on the day of the Coronation, Sadiq Khan has said, after the Met expressed "regret" over the arrest of six protesters in London before the ceremony.

‘It’s possible to do both’: Police should have let protests go ahead during Coronation, says Sadiq Khan
Stephen Tompkinson (l) cleared of assaulting Karl Poole (r) outside the actor's home

Actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of causing 'traumatic brain injury' to drunk man by punching him outside his house

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Penny Mordaunt revealed she took painkillers to carry the ceremonial swords of state

Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation
Diana's private jewellery is being auctioned off

Princess Diana's jewellery worn in last official event before her death to be auctioned to raise money for Ukraine
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sends ‘prayers’ as elderly woman fights for life after royal police escort crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit