Royal fan 'milliseconds from death' after running in front of King's Rolls Royce for picture

12 September 2022, 20:32 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 20:33

The man ran in the middle of the road to take a picture
The man ran in the middle of the road to take a picture. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

A royal fan has come close to death after running in front of King Charles' Rolls Royce in a bid to get a picture of the new monarch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Charles was making his way from Westminster Hall to RAF Northolt when his car was ambushed by the man, who appeared to be carrying a camera.

He chased the car on the pavement for a while before darting across two lanes of traffic with hopes of getting a snap of the King.

The reckless move was captured on Sky near Savoy Circus junction, in East Acton.

Protection officers surrounding the vehicle leapt into action, intercepting the man and ordering him to move away.

Read more: Moving moment King Charles III leads Queen's children in sombre procession through crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh

Read more: One million people expected in London to see the Queen's lying in state

Phil Campion, a retired Staff Sergeant in 22 SAS, said the man was "milliseconds from death".

"This guy is extremely lucky not to have been flat-packed and shot in the head," Mr Campion told MailOnline.

"Close protection officers don't get a lot of time to work out whether people are a threat or not... He could have been milliseconds away from death.

"It would have been 50:50 at best whether he lived or died."

The man could be seen snapping a picture in the middle of the road
The man could be seen snapping a picture in the middle of the road. Picture: Twitter

It comes as major security measures have been introduced as the Queen's coffin makes its way from Scotland to London.

Up to 10,000 officers are believed to be preparing to be involved in the operation, with the first sign of ramped up security being evident outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St Giles' Cathedral, where a vigil was held on Monday evening.

Security is expected to be stepped up even further for the Queen's funeral next Monday, with snipers reported to be positioned on rooftops as well as 1,500 soldiers and 10,000 police being deployed throughout London.

In terms of crowds, some teams of officers will be held in reserve so police can respond if larger numbers of people than expected come to the capital.

"There's a four-day resting so that's quite a long period, around 100 hours," Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Mr Marsh said.

"We have no idea of the numbers who will turn up.

"That makes it difficult for us in terms of the policing planning because if you put a plan in place for half a million then two million turn up, then clearly you haven't got enough officers to keep it safe.

"So, we're having to make sure that we've got the most required if necessary."

