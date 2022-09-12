Moving moment King Charles III leads Queen's children in sombre procession through crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh

12 September 2022, 15:17 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 16:05

Charles leads the Queen's children in sombre procession through the streets of Edinburgh
Charles leads the Queen's children in sombre procession through the streets of Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

All four of the Queen's children trailed behind the hearse carrying their mother's coffin through the streets of Edinburgh today.

King Charles III led the procession after being welcomed to Edinburgh with a 21-gun salute and being handed a key to the city.

The Queen's coffin is being moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral, where a congregation of mourners will attend a thanksgiving ceremony for the monarch's life.

Her body will then be left to lie at rest for 24 hours, giving mourners a chance to see her coffin from around 5.30pm this afternoon.

It will be taken to London tomorrow and will lie-in-state at Westminster Hall for another four-and-a-half days until her funeral on Monday, September 19th.

The 900-year-old building will open its doors to the public from 5pm on Wednesday, with one million people expected to head to the capital to see the 96-year-old monarch's coffin and pay their respects before she is buried.

Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward all took part in this afternoon's procession through the streets of Edinburgh as thousands of people lined up to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

All of the Queen's children were wearing their military uniform, except for Andrew, the Duke of York, who was disgraced by the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault lawsuit - which he settled out of court without ever admitting wrongdoing.

He no longer wears uniform for ceremonies, having been stripped of his honorary military titles by the Queen in the midst of the scandal.

Charles III flanked by Princess Anne; Princess Royal, Prince Andrew; Duke of York, and Prince Edward; Earl of Wessex, as they trail behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at a procession through Edinburgh
Charles III flanked by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. (Picture: Getty) . Picture: Getty
BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was the only of the Queen's children who didn't wear military uniform. (Picture: Getty). Picture: Getty

Andrew won't wear uniform for his mother's funeral, although he will wear one as a special mark of respect for a vigil in Westminster Hall, sources have said.

Earlier in the day, the nation's new King was in London, paying tribute to his mother as he addressed Parliament in Westminster Hall.

Joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, he told MPs and peers that he 'resolved faithfully to follow' the example set by his mother.

He said: "We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples.

"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation.

“This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

