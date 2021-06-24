Giuliani suspended from practising law over false statements made for Trump

24 June 2021, 17:29 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 18:02

Rudy Giuliani will no longer be allowed to represent clients.
Rudy Giuliani will no longer be allowed to represent clients. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Controversial lawyer and politician Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York over false statements he made in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

The former mayor of New York, who has also served as US Associate Attorney General, had his license suspended by an appeals court on Thursday in New York.

The committee found there was "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani made false statements to the courts, public and politicians as he tried to claim that Joe Biden had won the November presidential election fraudulently.

The Trump ally "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large," they found.

Giuliani has had a long fall from grace, since winning widespread praise for his response to the 9/11 terror attacks on New York during his time as mayor.

In one infamous November 2020 press conference, Giuliani repeatedly claimed that election votes were invalid and that Republicans were not permitted to observe the counting process - providing no evidence for either claim.

Rudy Giuliani's hair dye stole the show at one press conference after it melted in streaks down his face.
Rudy Giuliani's hair dye stole the show at one press conference after it melted in streaks down his face. Picture: PA

The ruling stated: “This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden.

“The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society.”

Giuliani's lawyers responded to the ruling in a statement: "Our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest.

"We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."

