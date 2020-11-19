Rudy Giuliani's leaky hair dye steals the show as he blames Venezuela for Biden win

The melting hair dye of Donald Trump's personal lawyer stole the limelight. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Donald Trump's legal team have rehashed another round of unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud in its latest bid to flip results.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the US president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani repeated claims of invalid votes and Republicans being prevented from observing the counting process - again offering no evidence.

Another lawyer, Sidney Powell, then directed blame at "communist money" from China, Cuba and Venezuela for "interference" in the voting systems.

She said machines from Dominion Voting Systems Inc and voting software from Smartmatic had been created in Venezeula, adding that they had been used by late leader Hugo Chavez to "make sure he never lost an election".

"The Dominion Voting Systems, the Smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computerised voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election..." Ms Powell said.

The lawyer went on to say she had "a very strong witness" who had explained how the software worked due to being "with Chavez when he was being briefed on how it works".

Mr Chavez died in 2013 - and the Associated Press has previously reported that claims of Smartmatic technology being used to rig elections in Venezuela are unsubstantiated.

Both Dominion and Smartmatic have also released separate statements saying they have no dealings with each other.

Mr Giuliani had two streaks of sweat mixed with apparent hair dye on his cheeks. Picture: PA

But amid these bizarre claims, which have no basis in fact, it soon became clear that Mr Giuliani's hair dye would be stealing the limelight.

The former New York City mayor repeatedly wiped his brow as he listed the law suits being filed in various states where president-elect Joe Biden has won - but he missed two trickles of brown sweat on each side of his face.

He then quoted a scene from My Cousin Vinny, a 1992 movie about a man defending his two friends for murder charges, along with further unsubstantiated claims about electoral fraud.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, said the "sloppiness" of Mr Trump's legal team had underscored the "lack of seriousness with which these claims are being brought".

It also comes after it was revealed legal filings included simple misspellings, and one lawyer forgot the name of the presiding judge at a hearing.

“It’s kind of a fallacy to say, well, Trump might be doing better if he had better lawyers,” Hasen said.

“Part of the reason he doesn’t have good lawyers is he doesn’t have good claims to bring.”