Donald Trump tweets Joe Biden won US election because it was 'rigged'

Donald Trump said Joe Biden won the US election because it was "rigged". Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Donald Trump has accepted for the first time that Joe Biden won the US election but claimed the process was "rigged”.

Although the incumbent president did not appear to concede to his Democratic rival, it is the closest he has come to acknowledging Mr Biden's victory.

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted the poll was illegitimate and that there was widespread voter fraud, both of which are baseless.

Responding to a Fox News clip on Twitter, the US leader admitted the Democrat had won the ballot but that the vote was counted by a "radical left, privately-owned company" with a "bad reputation".

He wrote: "He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

He later appeared to clarify his tweet, writing: "RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!"

This was followed by another post, which read: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

Earlier this week, Mr Trump came close to admitting he had lost when saying "time will tell" whether the US will go into another coronavirus lockdown.

"This administration will not be going to a lockdown," he said during a briefing of his coronavirus task force.

"Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell."

He also reportedly told an American talk show host he is a "realist" who will do the "right thing" following the US election result.

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera told his Twitter followers the president remained committed to fighting for every vote and that his strategy for losing will include "talking more about all he's accomplished".

It comes after several thousand of the president's supporters rallied in Washington D.C. on Saturday to protest against the election results.

One person was stabbed and 20 were arrested as Trump supporters clashed with rivals during a 'Make America Great Again' march in the US capital.

Demonstrations also took place in Florida, Michigan and Arizona, with the results of the latter two states among those Mr Trump has unsuccessfully filed legal challenges against.

Although starting relatively peacefully, the demonstration in Washington turned from tense to violent as night fell, with footage posted on social media showing punches and projectiles being thrown.

Another video appeared to show a Trump supporter being knocked unconscious and kicked while down after clashing with rival demonstrators.

The fighting continued into Sunday morning, with numerous charges, including assault and weapons possession, being filed against those arrested, officials said.

Two police officers were injured during the protests and several firearms were recovered.