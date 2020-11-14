Trump supporters rally in Washington as President refuses to accept defeat

14 November 2020, 23:05

Trump supporters have gathered in Washington DC
Trump supporters have gathered in Washington DC. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters have gathered in Washington to protest the result of the presidential election.

Coming together for the 'Million MAGA March', around 10,000 protesters rallied outside the Freedom Plaza before marching towards the Supreme Court.

They continue to make the false claim, as does the President, that the election was "rigged" and President-elect Joe Biden has not in fact won.

Read more: Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Read more: Donald Trump will 'do the right thing' as lawyers abandon Arizona lawsuit

A week after the presidential race was called for Mr Biden, his supporters remain furious at what they see as attempts by Democratic officials in key states to count "illegal" ballots - something that has yet to be proven.

Mr Trump paid a visit to supporters, waving to the crowds from his motorcade as it passed the march on Saturday morning as he made his way to his Virginia gold club.

Donald Trump greeted supporters in Washington as his motorcade drove past crowds
Donald Trump greeted supporters in Washington as his motorcade drove past crowds. Picture: PA Images
There was a heavy police presence at the pro-Trump march to avoid any clashes
There was a heavy police presence at the pro-Trump march to avoid any clashes. Picture: PA Images

Some stood just a few feet away from Mr Trump's vehicle, while others showed their enthusiasm by running along with the caravan.

Marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for fighting with opponents at political rallies.

Among the speakers was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the US house of representatives.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, urged people to march peacefully toward the US supreme court.

Read more: China congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory

Read more: Georgia to undertake full recount of presidential election votes

The march was largely peaceful, but some pro-Trump marchers clashed with counter-protesters who turned up to insist the President and his supporters accept the election result.

Following the protests, the President accused the press of "suppression" by understating the turnout and tweeted that "hundreds of thousands of people" - a grossly exaggerated number - had come out to show their support.

Members of neo-fascist group the Proud Boys attended the rally
Members of neo-fascist group the Proud Boys attended the rally. Picture: PA Images
Protesters clashed with each other over the US election result
Protesters clashed with each other over the US election result. Picture: PA Images

A broad coalition of US government and industry officials, as well as senior Republicans and former Presidents, declared last week's vote in Mr Biden's favour, repudiating the efforts by Mr Trump to undermine the integrity of the election process.

The issues the President's campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots to be miscast or lost.

With Mr Biden leading the president by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues will realistically have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Read more: Ed Balls warns 'the story of Donald Trump and American populism is not over'

Mr Trump's campaign has filed legal challenges have been dismissed by judges, some within hours of their filing, and others withdrawn by the Trump team themselves.

A former administration official, Sebastian Gorka, whipped up the crowd by the supreme court by saying: "We can win because he did win."

But he added: "It's going to be tough."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tropical Weather

Nicaragua and Honduras face fresh tropical storm threat

Maga march

Thousands rally behind Trump after spurious ‘stolen election’ claims
A former mayor has died after being struck by a car in Bolton, Greater Manchester

Man arrested after hit-and-run kills former Bolton mayor

Ten people have died following a fire at a hospital ward in Romania

10 dead after fire at coronavirus hospital ward in Romania

Hundreds of people continue to die from Covid-19 each day in the UK

UK records 26,860 new coronavirus cases and 462 deaths

A pro-Trump march

Trump delights protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago
David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list
Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears
Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief

Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief
Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests

Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests
Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell

Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London