Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

14 November 2020, 15:40

By Seán Hickey

This caller told Maajid Nawaz that freedom of expression is coming under threat in the aftermath of the US election.

Maajid Nawaz shared during his show that he is being targeted online for pointing out that the US election is not yet won, and argued that through this, the pursuit of truth in politics is being threatened.

Caller Kate joined Maajid and shared her point of view: "I think we are past the point of not being able to have diverse opinions, it's about what kind of signalling you give off to other people."

She went on to tell LBC that her brother, who lives in New York, was kicked out of a restaurant on the night that some media outlets called the election, simply because they didn't cheer Joe Biden's victory.

"Their crime was not giving off the impression to everyone else that they were overjoyed," she noted.

Maajid wanted to know why this is happening, when the caller told him that "people are so uncurious about what's going through the minds of everyone else."

Kate told Maajid that the political and media landscape has changed, pointing out that when she was a child "when someone came on the television to tell you what's going on, you believed it," but the situation is now far more tribalistic.

She argued that when some left leaning people express their own desire for the truth "what they mean is is the truth as filtered through their own agenda."

"If there's no such thing as the pursuit of truth and the truth itself," Maajid said, "and everything is relative and all that remains is attaining power...if there's no truth all that remains is tyranny."

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says
Joe Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans as President

Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans
US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

US Election chaos 'threatens integrity of Western democracy'

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists

Lockdown strategy 'not a scientific conversation' Maajid Nawaz insists
Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown

Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown
Maajid Nawaz hits out at plans for second national lockdown

Maajid Nawaz hits out at plans for second national lockdown

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parts of London and the South East have been issued with a yellow weather warning

UK weather: Flooding, heavy rain and severe gales to bash parts of Britain
The next two weeks are "crucial" for England's second lockdown to end when planned

Next two weeks 'crucial' in ensuring lockdown ends, Sage expert says
Church leaders have launched a legal challenge against England's public worship ban

Church leaders launch legal challenge against English and Welsh public worship bans
Harry Kane has had his £100,000 Range Rover stolen in London

England captain Harry Kane has £100k Range Rover 'stolen in broad daylight'
Prince Charles is celebrating his 72nd birthday in lockdown

Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday amid lockdown

Different explanations behind Dominic Cummings' departure have emerged this morning

Why has Dominic Cummings quit Downing Street?

Donald Trump has come close to admitting defeat in the US election

Donald Trump will 'do the right thing' as lawyers abandon Arizona lawsuit
A London gym owner will be taken to court by Haringey Council

London gym owner blockaded by police facing £67k fine for refusing to close