Russia launches one of its 'largest air attacks' on Ukraine targeting 'sleeping civilians' and 'critical infrastructure'

120 missiles and 90 drones were launched at Ukraine on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Russia launched a 'a massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine' on Sunday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Russia launched a fresh wave of attacks on Ukraine on Sunday morning, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

It comes just hours after President Zelenskyy warned Ukraine's European allies against negotiating with Putin, saying it would open "Pandora's box."

Taking to X on Sunday morning, Zelenskyy said 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched toward Ukraine on Sunday morning.

He said: "A massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine. Overnight and this morning, Russian terrorists used various types of drones, including Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles—Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals.

"In total, approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched. Our air defense forces destroyed over 140 aerial targets.

A massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine. Overnight and this morning, Russian terrorists used various types of drones, including Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles—Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals. In total, approximately 120… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2024

"The enemy’s target was our energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Unfortunately, some facilities sustained damage from direct hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including two children.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. As of now, some areas remain without power, but all necessary forces are working to mitigate the consequences and restore the infrastructure.

"We are grateful to all our air defense units that participated in repelling this attack: anti-aircraft missile forces, our aviation — pilots of F16s, Su aircraft, and MiGs, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units—all worked together in an organized and coordinated manner. I thank them for their reliable protection."

People hide in the Kyiv subway during a Russian missile and drone attack on November 13. Picture: Getty

Taking to X, Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said: "Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure.

"This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently.

"We need peace through strength, not appeasement."

At least two people were killed in the overnight strike, with the governor of Mykolaiv confirming both deaths early on Sunday morning.

German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy minister, confirmed critical infrastructure had been targeted.

"Another massive attack on the power system is taking place," he wrote on Telegram.

Blasts were heard in Kyiv, as thousands headed underground to shelter from the bombardment.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

As Russian missiles headed for Ukraine, Poland confirmed it had scrambled its airforce.

"Due to the massive attack by the Russian Federation using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on objects located, among others, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft have started operating in our airspace," Poland's operational command said on X.

Blasts have also been heard in the Zaporizhzhia region, the location of one of Ukraine's largest nuclear power stations.

Sunday's attack comes after Zelenskyy slammed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for having a phone call with Vladimir Putin, saying it has opened a “Pandora’s box.”

Chancellor Scholz told me that he planned to call Putin. His call, in my opinion, opens Pandora's Box. There may now be other conversations and phone calls. Just a lot of words.



And this is exactly what Putin has long sought. It is critical for him to weaken his isolation, as… pic.twitter.com/zcTydmnxsM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 15, 2024

The phone call, which took place on Friday, was the first time the German leader has spoken with Mr Putin since December 2022, ten months after Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on Friday evening, Mr Zelenskyy slammed Scholz and suggested the call undermines Ukraine’s efforts to defeat Russia.

"Now there may be other conversations, other calls. Just a lot of words," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"And this is exactly what Putin has long wanted: It is extremely important for him to weaken his isolation."

According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, the call lasted around an hour and saw the Social Democrat call for an end to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"The chancellor urged Russia to be willing to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace and stressed Germany's unwavering determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for as long as necessary," the spokesman said.

I am afraid Volodymyr Zelenskyy is completely right. We risk drifting back to the ghastly Franco German Normandy format which treated Russia and Ukraine as equally valid interlocutors in a domestic squabble.



That is a shameful betrayal of the reality - that Putin has launched a… https://t.co/xBip68Y7Lf — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2024

Taking to X after the call, Scholz said: “I spoke to President Putin on the phone and called on him to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and to withdraw his troops. Russia must show willingness to negotiate with Ukraine - with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Former PM Boris Johnson threw his support behind the Ukrainian leader, writing: "I am afraid Volodymyr Zelenskyy is completely right. We risk drifting back to the ghastly Franco German Normandy format which treated Russia and Ukraine as equally valid interlocutors in a domestic squabble.

"That is a shameful betrayal of the reality - that Putin has launched a criminal and unjustifiable invasion while Ukraine is an entirely innocent party.

"The only way to bring this war to an end is massively and rapidly to strengthen the position of Ukraine."