Russia launches missile attack on children’s hospital in Kyiv

By Asher McShane

A Russian missile barrage has devastated a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Russian missiles hit Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Ukraine's biggest children's medical facility.

Rescuers have begun digging through rubble in a desperate search for survivors.

There have been no details of any casualties so far.

Further missile strikes have hit other areas of Kyiv this morning leaving at least seven people dead and others injured.

Another Russian attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih is said to have killed at least 10 people.

The assault is the biggest bombardment of Kyiv for several months.

The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said.

The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types.

The attack struck Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's biggest children's medical facility. There was no immediate word on casualties there.

