Russia suffers heavy losses trying to take Ukrainian ‘fortress’ town of Bakhmut as offensive slows

3 January 2023, 13:18

Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut
Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. Picture: Alamy / MoD

By Danielle DeWolfe

Russia is believed to have suffered heavy losses during its latest offensive on a 'fortress' town in the Donetsk Oblast region of Ukraine.

A new offensive wave which began in mid-December, the Russian military and Wagner soldiers - many of whom are recruited Russian prisoners - are reported to have increased ground assaults near the Eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

However, it's reported that due to heavy resistance from Ukrainian forces and poorly supported operations, progress is grinding to a halt.

Both sides are also believed to have suffered heavy casualties.

During a recent news interview with Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, the head of Russia’s mercenary company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said there was a “fortress in every house” in Bakhmut.

Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut
Russia has suffered huge losses as troops continue to attack the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. Picture: Twitter: Ministry of Defence

“The lads are fighting over every house, sometimes for more than a day," said Prigozhin.

"Sometimes it takes them weeks to capture a house. They take one house, they take another.”

According to the latest daily update from the Ministry of Defence, the past ten days have seen the Ukraine commit more troops and reinforcements to defend the area.

It also said Russian assaults appear to have reduced from their peak in mid-December.

According to the MoD, Russian offensive it is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough in the coming weeks.

It follows Russian attempts to progress along the P66 - a key supply route for the northern section of Russia’s Donbas.

Its use had been disrupted by Ukrainian artillery since October, but if Ukraine were able to secure the route, the MoD have said it would further undermine Russia’s defence of Kremina.

