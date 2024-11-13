Mystery as London-based Russian chef who criticised Putin dies aged 52

13 November 2024, 12:06 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 12:48

Alexei Zimin has died aged 52
Alexei Zimin has died aged 52. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A London-based Russian chef and Putin critic has died mysteriously aged 52.

Alexei Zimin, who ran the Zima restaurant and media organisation in Soho, was found dead in Serbia, with no reason given for his death.

Relatives said he had not been ill. He leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.

Serbian media reported that he was found dead on the floor of a flat in Belgrade, the country's capital. The owner of the apartment discovered him after he coming round, with Mr Zimin having not answered the phone for several days.

An autopsy and toxicology report has been ordered.

Mr Zimin had spoken out against the war in Ukraine, losing a prominent TV presenting job as a result.

Alexei Zimin
Alexei Zimin. Picture: Getty

Zima said in a statement: "Alexei Zimin, the project's editor-in-chief and the chef of the Zima restaurant, has passed away.

"For us, Alexei was not only a colleague, he was our friend, a close person with whom we were lucky to go through a lot - both good, kind and sad.

"Thank you to everyone for the words we receive today about Alexei. We are hurting together with you.

"The entire Zima team expresses condolences to Alexei's family and mourns together with them."

Mr Zimin earlier worked at the Afisha publishing group in Russia and also hosted a cooking TV show and ran cafes in Moscow.

He also published several books, including one about British food.

Mr Zimin was sacked by NTV, the Russian channel that broadcast his show, in 2022, after speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

He said in response: "11 years. For 22 television seasons I had a programme on Saturday morning primetime on NTV.

"Since May it has been gone… There will be no new episodes because of the host's anti-war position.

"Do I regret it? No, I regret that we ended up participating in the war.'I do not participate in the war, the war participates in me."

He said in a separate Instagram post: "Russia will be free. One way or another. Or in a third, even more mysterious way."

Elon Musk to lead US 'DOGE' department to cut bureaucracy which they claim will be 'Manhattan Project of our time'
