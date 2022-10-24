Russian TV punishes propagandist after he advocates drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia

24 October 2022, 22:30

The propagandist has been suspended
The propagandist has been suspended. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Russian propagandist has been suspended by a Kremlin-backed TV channel after he advocated drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RT's boss described Anton Krasovsky's remarks as "wild and disgusting".

Her intervention came after months of ferocious rhetoric across Russian media, with guests often calling for devastating attacks on Ukraine and imagining disaster for the West.

But it appeared Mr Krasovsky's comments – which included a call for Ukrainian children to be burned – had finally crossed a line.

"Just drown those children, drown them in the Tysa," the so-called journalist said, mimicking the act on-air.

"You throw them in the river with a strong undercurrent."

Read more: Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'

The 47-year-old, who directed Russian-language broadcasting at RT, went on to suggest they could be burned in huts and made jokes about Russian troops raping Ukrainian grandmothers.

Margarita Simonyan, RT's editor in chief, suspended him and said: "Anton Krasovsky's statement is wild and disgusting. It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned."

Mr Krasovsky said he was "really embarrassed": "Well, it happens: you're on air, you get carried away. And you can't stop. I ask for the forgiveness of everyone who was stunned by this."

His comments are reportedly being examined by Russia's Investigative Committee, which is responsible for probing serious crimes. It was unclear which law he might have broken.

Russian media has become notorious for its bellicose rhetoric.

Its airwaves have been packed with guests dreaming up various conspiracy theories about Ukraine or ways the West could be destroyed.

These included several suggestions that Britain should be attacked with nuclear weapons, including one graphic that showed the country being washed away in a radioactive tsunami triggered by a nuke on the coastline.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brigitte Bardot

Chic, stylish stereotype of French women is 'racist and sexist', documentary claims

Lady Leshurr is charged with actual bodily harm

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr in court charged with assault of ex-girlfriend in Hackney

Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health

Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'

Lucy Letby

'Oh no, not again', thought nurse who saw baby deteriorate the night after her brother died, Lucy Letby trial hears

Andrew Marr said Rishi Sunak's premiership is the Tory party's 'very last chance'

Andrew Marr: 'Rishi Sunak is the Tory party's last chance'

Greenpeace staged a demonstration in Parliament

'Chaos costs lives': Greenpeace holds sit down protest in Parliament over soaring energy bills

Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden

Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to pull from all sides of the party

Penny, Jeremy or even Boris: Who could be in Rishi Sunak's cabinet?

Sanjay Chandarana (R) said Rishi Sunak becoming PM was the 'Barack Obama moment' for the Hindu community

'Our Obama moment': leader of Hindu temple set up by Sunak's grandfather reacts to Rishi becoming Prime Minister

Akshata Murthy, wife of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Meet Mrs Sunak: Everything you need to know about billionaire ‘first lady’ Akshata Murthy

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in November?

Andrew Marr argues that Rishi Sunak could be the Tories last PM if they don't unite

If the Tories don't get behind Rishi this could be the last Conservative PM ever

UCU members went on strike in Feburary

Over 70,000 university staff vote to strike amid pay and pensions row

London Underground and National Rail signs

When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

The three officers stand accused of assault by beating

Three Met Police officers deny assaulting 17-year-old in South London

Rishi Sunak said becoming Prime Minister was the greatest privilege of his life

Newly crowned PM Rishi Sunak warns of 'profound challenges' facing Britain and tells warring Tories to 'unite or die'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The key issues facing Rishi Sunak during his first week as PM

Sunak's in-tray: what challenges will the PM face during his first week in office?

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'

Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed 'lay dying for 2 hours until mum called him for dinner'
Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Frank McKeever was 63 at the time of his death

Man and woman charged with murder of Islington man whose body is yet to be found

Rishi Sunak is largely expected to become Prime Minister later unless Penny Mordaunt can get the backing of 100 MPs

Rishi heading for No10 as key Boris backers switch sides and Penny scrambles for supporters
Ambulance walkouts loom as nationwide ballots raise the prospect of winter strike action

Biggest ambulance walkout in 30 years looms as thousands balloted over pay

Just Stop Oil cake King Charles in the face

Just Stop Oil protestors throw chocolate cake in face of King Charles' waxwork at Madame Tussauds
Elizabeth Line's Bond Street Station Opens To The Public

Bond Street station finally opens on Elizabeth line

keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final
Sir Keir was speaking in response to a question from Vicky in St Albans, who was concerned about women's sex-based rights

Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether Eddie Izzard would make Labour's all-women shortlist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick
Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller
‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party
‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’
James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit