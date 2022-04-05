Russia's Dublin embassy runs dry as Irish refuse to deliver supplies

5 April 2022, 14:21

The Russian Embassy to Ireland has complained about fuel supplies
The Russian Embassy to Ireland has complained about fuel supplies. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A Russian embassy has pleaded for fuel after suppliers turned their backs on the diplomatic mission.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Representatives for Moscow - which has tried itself to weaponise fuel as leverage against European nations - in Ireland moaned that they were being discriminated against.

But it appeared they had been given the cold shoulder by their hosts in Dublin.

The Irish Mirror reported on a letter sent by the embassy to the Department of Foreign Affairs, that said: "The current provider of fuel to the Embassy has refused to deliver diesel to our mission.

"The Embassy checked other providers in [the] Dublin area for the availability of diesel supplies, but they have all refused to cooperate. The Embassy is left with a very limited supply that will last till the end of the week only.

"This diesel is an essential commodity, since it is used for heating and hot water supply of the Chancery, as well as the residential area of our mission.

Read more: 'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

Read more: 'Look what you raised': Zelenskyy says Russian mothers should be shown Bucha 'genocide'

"The Embassy requests that the Department intervenes into this clearly discriminatory case."

The paper reported a source as saying the embassy is struggling because "no one wants to do business with them", including banks.

Another source said they would not get help from the foreign affairs department.

Russian pleas are not likely to break many hearts throughout Europe.

Read more: Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

Last week, Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off its supply of gas to the continent if it wasn't paid for in roubles, as the Russian economy takes a hit from Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia did not follow through with the threat, which a number of European countries rely on.

Outrage at the devastation left behind by retreating Russian forces around the capital Kyiv has also evaporated any sympathy for Kremlin representatives.

Hundreds of bodies have been found, with Ukraine accusing Russian troops of carrying out killings as mass graves were discovered in the wake of the withdrawal.

Calls for tougher sanctions followed as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pictured crying over the macabre discoveries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The disturbing Huggy Wuggy videos have prompted warnings from police forces and schools

Parents warned over children watching sinister Huggy Wuggy videos online

Breaking
Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times

Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour

Jennifer Hesse, 48, sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old boy

Dance teacher, 48, spared jail after bombarding boy, 13, with 'intensely sexual' texts

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image)

Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Smoke seen for miles away fire in Southall

70 firefighters battle garage blaze in Southall which can be seen 14 miles away in Windsor

A Ukrainian mother has written contact details on her daughter's back in case her family are killed

'Heartbreaking': Ukrainian mother writes details on daughter's back in case she dies

Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

Easter holiday carnage has broken out in airports across the UK

'Devastating': Easter airport shambles with 5 hour long queues and 1,000 flights cancelled

Tube closures will take place over the long Easter weekend

Easter travel chaos: TfL announces widespread Tube closures for bank holiday weekend

Police are investigating a spate of incidents where raw meat was thrown at two properties

Police investigate spate of mystery meat attacks after lamb chops stuffed into car exhaust

A new plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda is reportedly in the works

Boris Johnson 'to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed in deal worth millions'

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2022

drivers will be forced to undertake rehabilitation courses before being allowed back behind the wheel under new plans.

Drug-drivers face mandatory rehab course before getting back behind wheel

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was reduced to tears on a visit to Bucha.

Russians 'booby trap bodies with bombs' as tearful Zelenskyy decries 'genocide'

Organisations such as refuges and gyms can legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, the watchdog has found.

Trans women can be banned from single-sex changing rooms and toilets, watchdog finds

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.

Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michel Platini

Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino
Sacramento Mass Shooting

Second man arrested on gun charges after six killed in Sacramento shooting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes ban on coal imports from Russia

Peru Transport Strike

Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Hungary Train Crash

Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

Russia Ukraine

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks
Virus Outbreak China

Covid outbreak ‘extremely grim’ as Shanghai extends lockdown

Indonesia Rape Trial

Headteacher in Indonesia sentenced to death for raping 13 girls
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Sacramento Mass Shooting

One man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police