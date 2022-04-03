'Look what you raised': Zelenskyy says Russian mothers should be shown 'genocide' near Kyiv

3 April 2022, 20:33 | Updated: 3 April 2022, 20:55

Images show destruction and death in newly-liberated Ukrainian towns
Images show destruction and death in newly-liberated Ukrainian towns. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy says the "mothers of Russian soldiers" should see the aftermath of mass killings in liberated towns, described as 'genocide' by Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Videos and photos from towns such as Bucha, that Ukrainian troops have recently retaken control of, show the bodies of civilians lying in the streets, some still inside vehicles or sitting atop fallen bicycles.

Mayor of Bucha Anatoly Fedoruk said some were wearing white bandages, indicating to Russian troops that they were not armed, and some had their hands tied behind their backs.

Others were thrown into mass graves, with around 280 corpses being found buried on Saturday.

Ukraine's prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova said the bodies of 410 civilians have so far been recovered from Kyiv-area towns, according to the Associated Press.

Read more: Two Russian soldiers die after eating poisoned 'pies' given as gifts by Ukrainian citizens

Read more: Ukraine retakes whole Kyiv region as direct Putin/Zelenskyy peace talks 'possible'

Reacting to the images, Mr Zelenksyy said on the Telegram messaging app: "Mothers of Russian soldiers should see that.

"See what b******s you've raised.

"Murderers, looters and butchers."

The Ukrainian defence ministry shared footage earlier on Sunday, showing the bodies of men, women and children lying on the streets.

"The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of Russian animals for several weeks," the ministry said.

"Local civilians were being executed arbitrarily, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city."

Read more: Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Read more: Russia vows to target British weapons after helicopter shot down with 'Starstreak' missile

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko said what was happening in Bucha - as well as other areas around the city - was "genocide".

Mr Zelenskyy also said the attacks amounted to genocide, saying: "The elimination of the whole nation, and the people.

"We are the citizens of Ukraine.

"We have more than 100 nationalities.

"This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities."

Town on the outskirts of Kyiv were devastated by Russian assaults
Town on the outskirts of Kyiv were devastated by Russian assaults. Picture: Getty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "despicable attacks" and said they were more evidence of war crimes by Putin.

"Russia's despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine," he said in a statement.

"No denial or disinformation from the Kremlin can hide what we all know to be the truth - Putin is desperate, his invasion is failing, and Ukraine's resolve has never been stronger.

"I will do everything in my power to starve Putin's war machine. We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as bolstering our humanitarian support package to help those in need on the ground."

On Sunday, Dr Jack Watling, a senior research fellow for land warfare at The Royal United Services Institute, told LBC the executions are a Russian tactic used to establish control.

"It looks very evident that men, predominantly, were taken outside of their homes and shot in the street which is a tactic that we have seen conducted by Russian forces in Czechia previously," he told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

"I think as more territory is liberated we will start finding many, many ugly stories of a similar nature."

But Russia said the images were fake, and were "another piece of theatre" by Ukraine.

Read more: Retreating Russian troops booby trap homes and corpses, Zelenskyy warns

Russian troops begun withdrawing from key towns earlier this week, and lost control of the whole Kyiv region on Saturday.

But their retreat is revealing the full extent of what happened in towns and cities whilst they were under Russian control.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chelsie Whibley pictured with her husband Glyn

Former CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 29

More than 200 protesters have been arrested during a weekend of demonstrations

Over 200 eco protesters arrested during weekend of demonstrations

David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday

Suspended Tory MP David Warburton hospitalised with stress after harassment allegations

The protester glued his hands to the microphone in the interview with Tom Swarbrick

Environmental activist questioned by police after staging on-air protest on LBC

Greg Jackson said consumers can expect further rises this winter

Octopus Energy boss warns prices could rise even further this winter

Russian soldiers have been poisoned after accepting gifts from Ukrainian people

Two Russian soldiers die after eating poisoned 'pies' given as gifts by Ukrainian citizens

There were chaotic scenes at airports and huge queues at Dover

Huge queues at Manchester Airport and Heathrow 'near capacity' in Easter break chaos

Prince Andrew returns from the Falklands War on September 17, 1982 where he was greeted by the Queen

Prince Andrew deletes 'HRH' Falklands war post from ex-wife's Instagram

Search efforts will resume in the Channel today for a downed Piper P-28 light aircraft

Search to resume in English Channel for missing light aircraft with two on board

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to introduce more support for families as the cost of energy - amongst other things - surges

Chancellor faces calls for 'emergency budget' as cost of living crisis deepens

Ukraine says it has retaken control of the whole of the Kyiv region

Ukraine retakes whole Kyiv region as direct Putin/Zelenskyy peace talks 'possible'

Thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the Government's handling of the cost of living crisis

'Terrified of the next bill': Protests demand Govt action amid cost of living crisis

People have hit out at the Government for spending millions on restoring Big Ben as the UK suffers a cost of living crisis

Anger over Big Ben £80m revamp as families struggle to heat homes

David Warburton has had the Conservative Party whip removed

Tory MP David Warburton suspended after 'allegations of inappropriate behaviour'

Dmitry Rogozin (pictured with Putin) has announced Russia will halt cooperation over the International Space Station

Russia ends cooperation on international space station and demands end to sanctions

Roads near Dover have been thrown into chaos by the P&O Ferries suspension and bad weather

Gridlock at Dover after P&O Ferries suspension throws Easter holiday plans into chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Argentina Falklands Anniversary

Argentines mourn Falklands fallen on war’s anniversary

Guantanamo Prisoner Release

US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Biden

Biden says submarine he commissioned will enhance US security
The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles

Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life
Carla del Ponte

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Retreating Russian troops ‘creating catastrophic situation by leaving mines’
Ukraine's president said Russian troops were laying mines and booby-traps as they retreated

Retreating Russian troops booby trap homes and corpses, Zelenskyy warns
20 years of continuous human presence in space

Future of International Space Station in the balance, says Russian official
Malta Pope

Pope condemns Putin over Russia’s ‘infantile’ war in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police