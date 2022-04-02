Retreating Russian troops booby trap homes and corpses, Zelenskyy warns

2 April 2022, 14:00 | Updated: 2 April 2022, 14:02

Ukraine's president said Russian troops were laying mines and booby-traps as they retreated
Ukraine's president said Russian troops were laying mines and booby-traps as they retreated. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned his people that retreating Russian forces have been leaving mines across "the whole territory", even setting booby traps around corpses and homes.

He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Russian forces have also been accused of murdering unarmed civilians during their withdrawal to the east of the country.

Ukraine denied responsibility for the explosion on Russian soil, but if Moscow's claim is confirmed, it would be the war's first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

Russia has continued the withdrawal of its ground forces from areas around Kyiv after saying earlier this week it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv.

"They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed," Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Read more: British-made Starstreak missile 'shoots down Russian helicopter' in Ukraine

Read more: Russian troops accused of slaughtering civilians as they withdraw from Bucha near Kyiv

"There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers."

He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.

While the Russians kept up their bombardment around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages.

Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating to promote trust at the bargaining table, as it claimed, but instead resupplying and shifting its troops to the country's east.

Those movements appear to be preparation for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country's east, which includes Mariupol.

Mr Zelensky warned of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops. "We are preparing for an even more active defence," he said.

He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place on Friday by video. At a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join Nato and declare itself neutral - Moscow's chief demand - in return for security guarantees from several other countries.

The invasion has left thousands dead and driven more than four million refugees from Ukraine.

Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late on Friday from the Crimean Peninsula at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles were intended for critical infrastructure but did not hit their targets because of Ukraine's air-defence forces. It was unclear where they hit.

Mr Marchenko said there were casualties, but he did not elaborate. Odesa is Ukraine's largest port and the headquarters of its navy.

As for the fuel depot explosion, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships flew in extremely low and attacked the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 16 miles from the Ukraine border.

The regional governor said two workers at the depot were wounded, but the Rosneft state oil company denied anyone was hurt.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security council, said on Ukrainian television: "For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality."

Amid the Russian pullback on the ground and its continued bombardment, Ukraine's military said it had retaken 29 settlements in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dmitry Rogozin (pictured with Putin) has announced Russia will halt cooperation over the International Space Station

Russia ends cooperation on international space station and demands end to sanctions

Roads near Dover have been thrown into chaos by the P&O Ferries suspension and bad weather

Gridlock at Dover after P&O Ferries suspension throws Easter holiday plans into chaos

Dame Cressida Dick will leave the post of Met Commissioner on April 10

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians in Bucha, Ukraine

Russian troops accused of slaughtering civilians as they withdraw from Bucha near Kyiv

Children can have Covid jabs booked for them from today

Covid-19 vaccine bookings open for children aged five to 11

The British-made Starstreak missile is understood to have shot down a Russian attack helicopter

Russia vows to target British weapons after helicopter shot down with 'Starstreak' missile

Freeze: Snow in Harrogate after last week's lovely hot weather

UK weather: Arctic blast to bring -5C freeze this weekend

The MoD expects the fuel depot fire will affect Russian forces

Raid on Russian fuel depot 'will hamper stretched invaders'

Maxwell has been denied a retrial

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction despite juror's revelations

Wenbo was fined for attacking the woman

Snooker star dragged, punched and kicked woman in 'sustained' attack

rottweiler

Dog which fatally attacked two-year-old child confirmed as a Rottweiler by police

Nicola Sturgeon marking the moment Scotrail become nationalised.

Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to trust her with trains as Govt takes control

fire

Cost of living crisis: Man killed in blast 'may have bought gas device over soaring bills'

England will play USA in the Qatar World Cup

England to face Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Qatar World Cup

Rishi Sunak and his wife

Business Sunak's wife owns shares in 'to close Russia office' after outcry

Nicola Park, 42, was jailed for 27 months for engaging in sexual acts with a pupil

Top private school teacher jailed for sexual relationship with 15-year-old female pupil

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles

Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life
Carla del Ponte

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Retreating Russian troops ‘creating catastrophic situation by leaving mines’
20 years of continuous human presence in space

Future of International Space Station in the balance, says Russian official
Malta Pope

Pope condemns Putin over Russia’s ‘infantile’ war in Ukraine

A man stands alongside a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat from villages on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky: Retreating Russians leave mines behind

Malta Pope

Limping Pope arrives in Malta to highlight migrant challenge

Virus Outbreak China Hong Kong

Hong Kong asks all 7.4m residents to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19
Turkey Ramadan

Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices

Amazon union members celebrate

Amazon workers in New York City vote to unionise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police