Russian troops accused of slaughtering civilians as they withdraw from Bucha near Kyiv

2 April 2022, 11:14

Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians in Bucha, Ukraine
Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Russian troops have been accused of 'murdering civilians in cold blood' as Ukrainian troops took back the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

The Russian army was accused of 'war crimes' after footage emerged showing dozens of slain civilians on roads in Bucha, north west of Kyiv.

Another picture being circulated online today showed the corpses of several non-combatants who appeared to have been gunned down in cold blood. The image shows one man lying dead with his hands tied behind his back.

The local mayor shared the news last night that Bucha had been 'liberated' and the Russians pushed back.

Kyiv claimed that 17,700 Russian troops have now been killed since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.

Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk announced on Friday night that the town outside Kyiv had been reclaimed the previous day, adding that 31 March “will go down in the history of our town... as the day of its liberation from Russia”.

Read more: British-made Starstreak missile 'shoots down Russian helicopter' in Ukraine

Read more: Raid on Russian fuel depot 'will hamper stretched invaders'

But not long afterwards harrowing footage appearing to show the slaughter of civilians emerged online.

One person shared the footage online writing: "My brother sent this to me. Town of Bucha northwest of Kyiv. The amount of dead citizens on one street alone…I just can’t even process."

Ukrainian journalist Oleksiy Sorokin posted another clip showing at least three dead civilians. He wrote: "Terrifying videos have surfaced from Kyiv’s suburb of Bucha, where civilians were shot by Russian troops.

"We still know only about a fraction of the war crimes that Russia has already committed. The scope of Russian brutality is yet to be seen."

The Ministry of Defence said in an update today that Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance against retreating Russian troops near Kyiv.

“Ukrainian forces’ attempts to advance from Irpin towards Bucha & Hostomel are ongoing,” the MoD said.

Video filmed by Ukrainian troops in Bucha shows a Ukrainian soldier describing how the Russians mined a children’s play area, and that they found bodies of civilians of all ages lying on the roads.

It comes as the Russians are carrying out a withdrawal to eastern Donbas regions of the south east of Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in to its sixth week A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port today.

Mariupol has been targeted relentlessly by the Russians since the early days of the war.

It is estimated that around 100,000 people are trapped there with little access to food and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city.

But they turned back after finding conditions were too dangerous.

There have been several failed attempts to get civilians out over the last few weeks - with Russia accused of breaking ceasefires after agreeing them - and targeting people as they try and flee.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine's president said Russian troops were laying mines and booby-traps as they retreated

Retreating Russian troops booby trap homes and corpses, Zelenskyy warns

Dame Cressida Dick will leave the post of Met Commissioner on April 10

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

Children can have Covid jabs booked for them from today

Covid-19 vaccine bookings open for children aged five to 11

The British-made Starstreak missile is understood to have shot down a Russian attack helicopter

British-made Starstreak missile 'shoots down Russian helicopter' in Ukraine

Freeze: Snow in Harrogate after last week's lovely hot weather

UK weather: Arctic blast to bring -5C freeze this weekend

The MoD expects the fuel depot fire will affect Russian forces

Raid on Russian fuel depot 'will hamper stretched invaders'

Maxwell has been denied a retrial

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction despite juror's revelations

Wenbo was fined for attacking the woman

Snooker star dragged, punched and kicked woman in 'sustained' attack

rottweiler

Dog which fatally attacked two-year-old child confirmed as a Rottweiler by police

Nicola Sturgeon marking the moment Scotrail become nationalised.

Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to trust her with trains as Govt takes control

fire

Cost of living crisis: Man killed in blast 'may have bought gas device over soaring bills'

England will play USA in the Qatar World Cup

England to face Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Qatar World Cup

Rishi Sunak and his wife

Business Sunak's wife owns shares in 'to close Russia office' after outcry

Nicola Park, 42, was jailed for 27 months for engaging in sexual acts with a pupil

Top private school teacher jailed for sexual relationship with 15-year-old female pupil

bike fall

Moment cyclist falls off bike sparks outrage after driver fined £1000 for 'reckless' pass

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into the sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Retreating Russian troops ‘creating catastrophic situation by leaving mines’
20 years of continuous human presence in space

Future of International Space Station in the balance, says Russian official
Malta Pope

Pope condemns Putin over Russia’s ‘infantile’ war in Ukraine

A man stands alongside a bridge destroyed by Russian soldiers upon their retreat from villages on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky: Retreating Russians leave mines behind

Malta Pope

Limping Pope arrives in Malta to highlight migrant challenge

Virus Outbreak China Hong Kong

Hong Kong asks all 7.4m residents to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19
Turkey Ramadan

Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices

Amazon union members celebrate

Amazon workers in New York City vote to unionise

Hope Solo

US football star Hope Solo arrested after being found passed out in car
Russia Ukraine

Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast as Kyiv denies role

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police