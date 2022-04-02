Raid on Russian fuel depot 'will hamper stretched invaders'

2 April 2022, 00:37 | Updated: 2 April 2022, 00:45

The MoD expects the fuel depot fire will affect Russian forces
The MoD expects the fuel depot fire will affect Russian forces. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An apparent air raid on a fuel depot 25 miles within Russian territory will cause "strain" to Vladimir Putin's invaders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fuel facility in Belgorod went up in flames as the local governor claimed Ukrainian helicopters swooped in to destroy it.

Kyiv has not confirmed if it was responsible for the attack, which would represent the first time its forces are known to have struck inside nuclear-armed Russia’s own borders.

It came as Ukraine emphasised the need to win the war in the air to prevail in the conflict – and now it has been reported a British anti-aircraft missile has destroyed a Russian helicopter.

A fresh assessment by the UK’' Ministry of Defence [MoD] late on Friday said that the Belgorod strike, combined with an explosion at an ammo depot nearby on 30 March, would hinder the invading forces, particularly those attempting to capture the strategically important second city of Ukraine, Kharkhiv.

"A fire has destroyed several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border," the MoD said.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukrainian helicopters of attacking oil depot 25 miles away from border

"On 30 March, explosions were also reported at an ammunition depot in the vicinity of the city.

"The probable loss of fuel and ammunition supplies from these depots will likely add additional short-term strain to Russia's already stretched logistic chains.

"Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkhiv (60 km from Belgorod) may be particularly affected."

Read more: Putin's advisers 'too scared' to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko said: "Of course, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations."

And Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "I can neither confirm nor reject the claim that Ukraine was involved in this simply because I do not possess all the military information."

Any enforced stalling would represent yet another set back for Putin's forces, which appear to have endured serious logistical issues from the beginning of the invasion, heavily impacting how much progress they could make.

They have faced heavy Ukrainian resistance all over the country, and Kyiv has even begun to launch small-scale counter attacks, backed by Western supplied weapons like the NLAW anti-tank missile launcher.

In more bad news for Moscow, The Times reported on Friday that the British-supplied Starstreak missile system is believed to have downed a Russian helicopter in Ukraine.

The newspaper said it appeared to break the tail of a Mi-28N, one of Russia's more modern attack helicopters.

Russia has said it is withdrawing forces from its push to Kyiv, the capital, where it failed in what Western observers believed was a bid to force out the democratically-elected government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have continued.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maxwell has been denied a retrial

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction despite juror's revelations

Wenbo was fined for attacking the woman

Snooker star dragged, punched and kicked woman in 'sustained' attack

rottweiler

Dog which fatally attacked two-year-old child confirmed as a Rottweiler by police

Nicola Sturgeon marking the moment Scotrail become nationalised.

Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to trust her with trains as Govt takes control

fire

Cost of living crisis: Man killed in blast 'may have bought gas device over soaring bills'

England will play USA in the Qatar World Cup

England to face Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Qatar World Cup

Rishi Sunak and his wife

Business Sunak's wife owns shares in 'to close Russia office' after outcry

Nicola Park, 42, was jailed for 27 months for engaging in sexual acts with a pupil

Top private school teacher jailed for sexual relationship with 15-year-old female pupil

bike fall

Moment cyclist falls off bike sparks outrage after driver fined £1000 for 'reckless' pass

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into the sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

snow

Saved by his iPhone: Brit snowboarder rescued after he fell down 15ft Alps crevasse

The first Partygate fines have been issued by police

First Partygate fines issued following probe into Downing Street parties

Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional governor says

Russia accuses Ukrainian helicopters of attacking oil depot 25 miles away from border

The Metropolitan Police office has admitted filming the woman undressing in Primark.

Woman in Primark fitting rooms heard 'rustling' sound as Met cop secretly filmed her

Lady Margaret Hall at the University of Oxford.

Oxford college student 'silenced by blanket gagging clause' over claim she was raped

Households face paying at least £700 more a year on energy from today

April fuel's day: Brits struggle with cost of living as energy costs rise by £700 today

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast as Kyiv denies role
Yemen

UN says rival factions in Yemen agree to two-month truce

Indigenous leaders at the Vatican

Pope begs forgiveness of Canada’s Indigenous peoples for school abuses
Serbia Mine Accident

Eight dead after ‘methane gas leak’ in Serbian mine

Ukraine Russia War

Concerns on Mariupol relief effort as Russia accuses Ukraine of oil depot strike
Rainbow flag

Rainbow flags ‘may be taken off World Cup fans in Qatar for their own safety’
Japan Cherry Blossoms Photo Gallery

Japan celebrates cherry blossoms season without Covid-19 restrictions
Gender Identity-Florida

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

conspiring to kidnap trial

Man tells jury he ‘never agreed to kidnap’ US Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s parliament adjourns debate on embattled PM Imran Khan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police