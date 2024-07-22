Rwanda deportation scheme cost £700m and saw just four volunteers sent to Africa, Home Secretary reveals

Migrants heading to Britain. Home Secretary Yvette cooper today revealed the scheme cost £700m and saw only four volunteers sent to Africa. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

A staggering £700 million was spent on the failed Rwanda scheme which saw just four migrants sent voluntarily to the African country, the new Home Secretary has revealed.

Yvette Cooper branded the huge cost the “most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen” as she claimed the previous government had planned to spend more than £10billion on the scheme in total.

She told MPs: “I have been shocked by what I have found”, Ms Cooper told the Commons.

"Two years after the previous Government launched it, I can report it has already cost the British taxpayer £700million, in order to send just four volunteers [to Rwanda].

"Those costs include £290million payments to Rwanda, chartering flights that never took off, detaining hundreds of people and then releasing them, and paying for more than a thousand civil servants to work on the scheme.

"A scheme to send four people, it is the most shocking waste of taxpayers' money I have ever seen. Looking forward, the costs are set to get worse.

“Even if the scheme had ever got going it's clear it would only cover a minority of arrivals, yet a substantial portion of future costs were fixed costs."

Ms Cooper accused the previous Conservative government of creating an "asylum Hotel California" in which people arrived in the system but never leave.

Yvette Cooper telling MPs the details of the scrapped Rwanda scheme. Picture: social media

The Home Secretary raised concerns over "legal contradictions" in the Illegal Migration Act and said "no decision" can be taken on an individual's case if they arrived in the UK after March 2023 and meet key conditions in the legislation.

She said: "They just stay in the asylum system. Even if they've come here unlawfully for economic reasons and should be returned to their home country, they won't be because the law doesn't work.

"Only a small minority might ever have been sent to Rwanda and everyone else stays indefinitely in taxpayer-funded accommodation and support. Now the Home Office estimates that around 40 per cent of asylum cases since March 2023 should be covered by these Illegal Migration Act conditions, the remaining 60 per cent under the previous government's policy should still have been processed and cleared in the normal way.

"However, even though previous ministers introduced this new law 12 months ago they didn't ever introduce an effective operational way for the Home Office to distinguish between the cases covered by the Illegal Migration Act and the other cases where decisions should continue between the 40 per cent and the 60 per cent - as a result decisions can't be taken on any of them."

Ms Cooper said she had been "shocked to discover that the Home Office has effectively stopped making the majority of asylum decisions", adding: "It is the most extraordinary policy that I've ever seen. We have inherited asylum Hotel California - people arrive in the asylum system and they never leave. The previous government's policy was effectively an amnesty and that is the wrong thing to do."

Nearly 1,500 migrants have arrived in the UK across in the English Channel in the last week, figures show.



Some 114 people arrived on Sunday in two boats, according to latest Home Office data, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 15,831.

This is nine per cent higher than the number recorded this time last year (14,534).







