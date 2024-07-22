Rwanda deportation scheme cost £700m and saw just four volunteers sent to Africa, Home Secretary reveals

22 July 2024, 16:03 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 16:34

Migrants heading to Britain. Home Secretary Yvette cooper today revealed the scheme cost £700m and saw only four volunteers sent to Africa
Migrants heading to Britain. Home Secretary Yvette cooper today revealed the scheme cost £700m and saw only four volunteers sent to Africa. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

A staggering £700 million was spent on the failed Rwanda scheme which saw just four migrants sent voluntarily to the African country, the new Home Secretary has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yvette Cooper branded the huge cost the “most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen” as she claimed the previous government had planned to spend more than £10billion on the scheme in total.

She told MPs: “I have been shocked by what I have found”, Ms Cooper told the Commons.

"Two years after the previous Government launched it, I can report it has already cost the British taxpayer £700million, in order to send just four volunteers [to Rwanda].

"Those costs include £290million payments to Rwanda, chartering flights that never took off, detaining hundreds of people and then releasing them, and paying for more than a thousand civil servants to work on the scheme.

"A scheme to send four people, it is the most shocking waste of taxpayers' money I have ever seen. Looking forward, the costs are set to get worse.

“Even if the scheme had ever got going it's clear it would only cover a minority of arrivals, yet a substantial portion of future costs were fixed costs."

Ms Cooper accused the previous Conservative government of creating an "asylum Hotel California" in which people arrived in the system but never leave.

Yvette Cooper telling MPs the details of the scrapped Rwanda scheme
Yvette Cooper telling MPs the details of the scrapped Rwanda scheme. Picture: social media

Read More: Beauty salons and car washes to be targeted in illegal immigration blitz as Home Secretary redeploys Rwanda scheme staff

Read More: Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

The Home Secretary raised concerns over "legal contradictions" in the Illegal Migration Act and said "no decision" can be taken on an individual's case if they arrived in the UK after March 2023 and meet key conditions in the legislation.

She said: "They just stay in the asylum system. Even if they've come here unlawfully for economic reasons and should be returned to their home country, they won't be because the law doesn't work.

"Only a small minority might ever have been sent to Rwanda and everyone else stays indefinitely in taxpayer-funded accommodation and support. Now the Home Office estimates that around 40 per cent of asylum cases since March 2023 should be covered by these Illegal Migration Act conditions, the remaining 60 per cent under the previous government's policy should still have been processed and cleared in the normal way.

"However, even though previous ministers introduced this new law 12 months ago they didn't ever introduce an effective operational way for the Home Office to distinguish between the cases covered by the Illegal Migration Act and the other cases where decisions should continue between the 40 per cent and the 60 per cent - as a result decisions can't be taken on any of them."

Ms Cooper said she had been "shocked to discover that the Home Office has effectively stopped making the majority of asylum decisions", adding: "It is the most extraordinary policy that I've ever seen. We have inherited asylum Hotel California - people arrive in the asylum system and they never leave. The previous government's policy was effectively an amnesty and that is the wrong thing to do."

Nearly 1,500 migrants have arrived in the UK across in the English Channel in the last week, figures show.

Some 114 people arrived on Sunday in two boats, according to latest Home Office data, bringing the provisional total for the year so far to 15,831.

This is nine per cent higher than the number recorded this time last year (14,534).


More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21

Teen victim of west London park shooting named and pictured for the first time

Kamala Harris has praised Joe Biden

Kamala Harris pays tribute to 'unmatched' legacy of Joe Biden in first speech since he pulled out of election

Police said they attended the residence at Wexford Road, Coventry at around 12.15pm on Monday following an emergency 999 call

Woman in her 30s killed after being mauled by pet dog at home in Coventry

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle denied claims she failed to provide Trump with adequate protection.

'We failed': Secret service boss brands Donald Trump shooting 'most significant failure in decades'

One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property

One of Britain's oldest cricket clubs bans players from hitting sixes after neighbours complain of damaged property

Anand Runwal jumped in front of the train to try to save his children

Pictured: Hero father who jumped in front of train to try to save his twin daughters, whose pushchair rolled onto tracks

The moment a sexual predator lured a 14-year-old schoolgirl to a guesthouse where he later raped her has been caught on camera.

Chilling footage captures sex predator luring schoolgirl, 14, to guesthouse before raping her after plying teen with alcohol
Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans

Piccadilly line to partially close for 16 days in August causing major disruption for commuters and Arsenal fans

Strictly pro dancer Janette Manrara breaks her silence following claims by former contestant Will Bayley

Strictly dancer Janette Manrara breaks silence following contestant's 'life-changing' injury claims

President of Croatia Zoran Milanović described the attack as a "savage unprecedented crime".

Several killed as gunman opens fire in Croatian care home

A boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove

Gunman 'jumped from bushes to assassinate 15-year-old boy' on 'family fun day' at west London park

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Search for murdered Muriel McKay's remains called off by police after 'unsuccessful' farm dig

Nuclear submariner Marcus Gauntlett is under investigation

Royal Navy sailor accused of stealing secrets from nuclear submarine after 'documents found on phone'

Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab died while being held in Gaza.

Israel confirms deaths of two hostages in Gaza ahead of ceasefire talks

BRITAIN-AVIATION-AIRSHOW

Labour could scrap two child benefit cap, Keir Starmer suggests ahead of backbench rebellion

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil march to protest against private jet flights and the proposed expansion of Farnborough Airport on January 27, 2024

Just Stop Oil threatens to disrupt summer holiday plans with latest airport campaign

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joey Barton charged over 'malicious online communications' about former England women's international Eni Aluko

Joey Barton charged after comparing former England Lioness Eni Aluko to 'Rose West' - as he slams 'Banana Republic'
Jack O'Sullivan

Parents of missing 23-year-old Jack O'Sullivan, who vanished nearly 4 months ago, say 'it’s getting worse & worse'
Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices

Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Two Just Stop Oil protesters 'caused £52,000 of damage' after attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint

Two Just Stop Oil protesters bailed after 'causing £52,000 of damage' attempting to spray Taylor Swift's private jet with paint
The girl's whole family died in the crash, along with a biker and pillion passenger

Girl, 11, orphaned as her entire family is killed in crash in West Yorkshire - as tributes paid to six victims
George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 12, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept
Will Bayley and Strictly partner Janette Manrara

Strictly star slams 'lack of duty of care' on the show as series left him with ‘horrific’ injury he’ll ‘never get over’
Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden never had Covid

Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate
King's Cross.

Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Donald Trump gunman 'scoped out Kate Middleton and had pictures of her on his phone' before failed murder attempt

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit