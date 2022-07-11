Rwanda plan should be 'done properly', says Grant Shapps

11 July 2022, 20:14

By Lauren Lewis

Conservative party leader hopeful Grant Shapps would keep plans to send refugees to Rwanda but "do it properly".

The Transport Minister told LBC he would keep the controversial policy because "we can't turn a blind eye to people trafficking" because "vulnerable people are dying".

Mr Shapps said it was "important" to have a backstop that warns people "don’t bother because you’re not going to come here, you’re actually going to be going somewhere else".

But, challenged on whether plans to send refugees to Rwanda was a genuine deterrent, he said: “I would not only have the policy, I would do it properly and make sure it happens.”

“What we have to make clear is, if it’s illegal, if you’re using people traffickers, then this won’t be your final destination.”

He added: This country has a very very open, welcoming arms to refugees. We’re a very generous nation."

Read more: Ava White's family 'ripped apart' by her murder as boy given life sentence, mother says

Asked if Boris Johnson’s government had failed to implement the policy properly, he said: “Well, obviously, we’re stuck with the courts and the lawyers so it’s not happening.

“It’s the systems fault,” he said, refusing to be drawn on whether it was Home Secretary Priti Patel’s fault

“It’s a new system, it has to be tested through the courts, we live in a democracy, I’ve got no problem with that.

“But eventually you have to shape the system to deliver the policy that you want. Unless somebody’s got a better idea how we stop these criminal gangs from operating…

“We can’t man every beach, we can’t persuade the French to do that. It’s impossible to turn people away half way. We have legal asylum routes into these countries.”

Pushed on what legal asylums routes there are into the UK, Mr Shapps said: “We have IDP camps in different parts in the world where we’ve brought over thousands of asylum seekers, from the situation in Syria, for example.

"You can also turn up and claim asylum if you’ve travelled here in a legal manner."

Read more: Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Mr Shapps has earned the support of seven Tory MPs as he seeks to replace Mr Johnson in Number 10, the PA understands.

His Cabinet colleague George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: "Grant has always shown good judgement and an ability to handle anything thrown his way.

"We have challenges ahead as we wrestle with the consequences of the pandemic and that is why I am backing Grant to be our next Prime Minister."

Mr Eustice told GB News: "We need somebody who's a good campaigner and a good communicator," citing Mr Shapps' appearances on various media outlets in recent years.

Full list of supporters: George Eustice, Robert Courts, Trudy Harrison, James Davies, Mark Pritchard, Graham Stuart, Paul Bristow, Sheryll Murray.

Read more: Transgender Tory MP Jamie Wallis guilty of three driving offences over crash

Sir Graham Brady announced the rule change on Monday evening.

Tory timetable for new PM announced: Contenders to need backing of at least 20 colleagues

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

More train strikes are set to cripple the UK

More travel chaos expected as train drivers vote to strike over pay dispute

Transgender Tory MP Jamie Wallis guilty of three driving offences over crash

Ava White's family 'ripped apart' by her murder as boy given life sentence, mother says

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher

Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'

Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.

Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM

Boris Johnson revealed he won't publicly back any leadership candidate

Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle

A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).

School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'

Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’

Scene of the Manchester crash

Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow.

UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

Liz Truss will face Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak in a race for the Tory leadership

Truss launches Tory leadership bid with pledge to cut taxes 'from day one'

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster

Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry
The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman
Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers
Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

