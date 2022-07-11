Rwanda plan should be 'done properly', says Grant Shapps

By Lauren Lewis

Conservative party leader hopeful Grant Shapps would keep plans to send refugees to Rwanda but "do it properly".

The Transport Minister told LBC he would keep the controversial policy because "we can't turn a blind eye to people trafficking" because "vulnerable people are dying".

Mr Shapps said it was "important" to have a backstop that warns people "don’t bother because you’re not going to come here, you’re actually going to be going somewhere else".

But, challenged on whether plans to send refugees to Rwanda was a genuine deterrent, he said: “I would not only have the policy, I would do it properly and make sure it happens.”

“What we have to make clear is, if it’s illegal, if you’re using people traffickers, then this won’t be your final destination.”

He added: This country has a very very open, welcoming arms to refugees. We’re a very generous nation."

Asked if Boris Johnson’s government had failed to implement the policy properly, he said: “Well, obviously, we’re stuck with the courts and the lawyers so it’s not happening.

“It’s the systems fault,” he said, refusing to be drawn on whether it was Home Secretary Priti Patel’s fault

“It’s a new system, it has to be tested through the courts, we live in a democracy, I’ve got no problem with that.

“But eventually you have to shape the system to deliver the policy that you want. Unless somebody’s got a better idea how we stop these criminal gangs from operating…

“We can’t man every beach, we can’t persuade the French to do that. It’s impossible to turn people away half way. We have legal asylum routes into these countries.”

Pushed on what legal asylums routes there are into the UK, Mr Shapps said: “We have IDP camps in different parts in the world where we’ve brought over thousands of asylum seekers, from the situation in Syria, for example.

"You can also turn up and claim asylum if you’ve travelled here in a legal manner."

Mr Shapps has earned the support of seven Tory MPs as he seeks to replace Mr Johnson in Number 10, the PA understands.

His Cabinet colleague George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: "Grant has always shown good judgement and an ability to handle anything thrown his way.

"We have challenges ahead as we wrestle with the consequences of the pandemic and that is why I am backing Grant to be our next Prime Minister."

Mr Eustice told GB News: "We need somebody who's a good campaigner and a good communicator," citing Mr Shapps' appearances on various media outlets in recent years.

Full list of supporters: George Eustice, Robert Courts, Trudy Harrison, James Davies, Mark Pritchard, Graham Stuart, Paul Bristow, Sheryll Murray.

