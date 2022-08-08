'Idolised' Ryan Giggs had 'sinister side' and 'abused woman he professed to love', court hears

8 August 2022, 16:06

Ryan Giggs is accused of assaulting and controlling behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, which he denies.
Ryan Giggs is accused of assaulting and controlling behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, which he denies.

By Sophie Barnett

'Idolised' Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is alleged to have "lost control" and headbutted his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville "after years of turbulence", a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs, 48, is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Salford, on 1 November 2020.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and denies controlling and coercive behaviour.

Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old's private life involved a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love".

Peter Wright QC, opening the case for the prosecution on Monday, told the jury Giggs had a sinister and ugly side.

Ryan Giggs arrived at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday.
Ryan Giggs arrived at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Wright said: "He was idolised by his adoring fans and supporters. On the pitch his skills were abundant and a thing of beauty.

"Off the pitch in the privacy of his own personal life at home or behind closed doors, there was, we say the facts reveal, a much uglier and more sinister side to his character.

"This was a private life that involved a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love.

"A woman who, in reality, was, if the evidence is to be believed, treated in a way that cannot be excused or overlooked, by either an adoring public, or the law.

"This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected, sadly the reality was very different."

Peter Wright QC continued: "Eventually after years of turbulence, when the scales fell from her eyes, she realised she needed to remove herself from his sphere of influence."

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Mr Wright said the result of this decision to break off, was the incident on November 1 2020, when Giggs is alleged to have assaulted Ms Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester along with the alleged assault of her sister, Emma Greville.

Giggs is alleged to have "lost control" and headbutted Ms Greville, Mr Wright told the jury.

Police were called and she told officers of the "toxic" nature of the relationship, it is alleged.

A jury of seven women and five men were sworn in as jurors on Monday morning.

They were asked if they have any personal connection to a series of people who may feature in the trial, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville.

Judge Hilary Manley told a panel of potential jurors, before the 12 to hear the case were selected, they should have no personal or professional connection to anyone involved in the trial.

She said: "The defendant in this trial is Ryan Giggs. You may well have heard of him, what I need to ensure is you do not know him personally."

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial continues.

