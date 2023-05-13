Sabotage probe launched after cables on Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow 'damaged intentionally'

An internal inquiry has been launched after several cables onboard a next-generation Royal Navy warship were "damaged intentionally", defence contractor BAE systems has said. Picture: Royal Navy

By Chris Samuel

An internal inquiry has been launched into "intentional damage" to a next-generation Royal Navy warship at a Scottish shipyard after "dozens" of cables on the vessel were severed.

Defence contractor BAE Systems said it was discovered earlier this week that cables had been damaged and that repairs were being assessed.

HMS Glasgow is the first of the new series of Type 26 frigates and is being built at the Scotstoun shipyard in Glasgow.

A BAE systems spokesperson said: “We uncovered a limited number of cables on HMS Glasgow earlier in the week, which appear to have been damaged intentionally.

"We immediately launched an internal investigation, alongside our suppliers, and temporarily paused work on the ship to inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met.

"Normal operations have now resumed and an assessment is under way to scope the repairs needed."

The UK Defence Journal reports that over 60 cables had been cut.

The vessell is is the first of the new series of Type 26 frigates. Picture: Royal Navy

The Navy said the HMS Glasgow, which is the first of eight frigates being built in the Scottish city, is designed to be a "adaptable, future-proofed ship".

HMS Cardiff and HMS Belfast are also under construction are expected to enter service later this decade.