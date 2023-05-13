Zelenskyy holds talks with Pope Francis in Rome as Italy pledges full support in Ukraine's fight against Russia

13 May 2023, 18:06 | Updated: 13 May 2023, 18:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Pope Francis in the Vatican, after meeting with far-right Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Pope Francis in the Vatican, after meeting with far-right Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Pope Francis in the Vatican, after Italy pledged its full support for the war-torn country in its defence against Russia's invasion.

Mr Zelenskyy said it was an "an important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!" in a tweet as he landed in Rome on Saturday.

His audience with the pontiff followed meeting with Ms Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

Mr Zelensky held a private meeting with Italian President Mattarella, before meeting with Ms Meloni for a working lunch.

At the news conference after Mr Zelenskyy's meeting with Ms Meloni, he invited "all the Italian political leaders and representatives of civil society" to visit Ukraine.

Read more: Heartbroken mum of murdered Jermaine Cools has kept teenager's room intact since he left house for last time

Read more: William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day

The Ukrainian leader said they would be able "to see what a single person was capable of doing to us, what Putin was capable of, and you will understand why we are fighting this evil".

Ms Meloni condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust aggression,” as she pledged Italy’s support for Ukraine for “as long as is necessary,” while urging Russia withdraw immediately.

At a joint press conference, she said: “You can’t achieve peace through a surrender. It would be a very grave precedent for all nations of the world”.She emphasised Italy’s support for Ukraine’s membership of the European Union and the “intensification” of a partnership with Nato.

A huge security operation surrounded the Ukraine leader's visit, with over 1,000 police deployed and a no-fly zone put in place over the Italian capital.

Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Studio of Paul VI Hall on May 13, 2023
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Studio of Paul VI Hall on May 13, 2023. Picture: Getty

Italy historically has strong ties with Russia, and former conservative Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi is an old friend of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the country's deputy PM Matteo Salvini has frequently voiced pro-Russian sentiments and taken aim moves to offer military assistance to Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni earlier on Saturday
Mr Zelenskyy met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni earlier on Saturday. Picture: Getty

President Zelensky was not expected have meetings with either Mr Salvini or Mr Berlusconi during the visit.

In a statement following Mr Zelenskyy's meeting with the Vatican leader, the Holy See said the two leaders "discussed the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine caused by the ongoing war" in meeting which lasted around 40 minutes.

It said that they had "both agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts to support the population.

"The Pope stressed in particular the urgent need for 'human gestures' towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict," the statement added.

Pope Francis has frequently said the Vatican is ready to act as a mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The pair spoke for around 40 minutes during the audience at the Vatican
The pair spoke for around 40 minutes during the audience at the Vatican. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Pope Francis said the Vatican was at work on a peace plan to bring the conflict to an end, a mission he said was "not yet public. When it is public, I will talk about it."

But the relationship between Ukraine and the Vatican has, at times, been uneasy.

In August last year, Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican criticised the pontiff sparked outrage after referring to Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist, who was killed by a car bomb, as an "innocent" victim of war.

The meeting on Saturday between President Zelensky and Pope Francis was their first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, having previously met in 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Palestinian militants trade fire in Gaza Strip

Supporters of Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave Turkish flags during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections ends as voting nears

The heartbroken mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools (L) has kept the 14-year-old's bedroom intact since the last time he left the house, revealing the family "don't really have a life anymore" after his death.

Heartbroken mum of murdered Jermaine Cools has kept teenager's room intact since he left house for last time

Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu to step back from ministry after 'failing to act on child sexual abuse'

Woramet Ben Taota, a 16-year-old a dual national, was found dead in a forest in his hometown of Lampang province, northern Thailand, with injuries to his head.

Girl suspected of luring British boy to his death in Thai forest found dead in woods herself, as father reveals agony

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands before their meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome

Zelensky meets Italian leaders ahead of meeting with Pope at Vatican

William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day

Germany Denmark Defense

Germany to supply Ukraine with £2.3bn in additional military aid

Priti Patel is expected to criticise the Conservative party leadership in a speech on Saturday

Priti Patel slams Conservatives for accepting 'managed decline' of party after huge local election losses

The Koh-i-Noor diamond could be returned to India

India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of 'colonial reckoning' that 'dwarfs' Elgin Marble demands

Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister
Railway workers are striking again today

Fresh rail strikes on Eurovision final day as rail workers walk out - but union denies 'cynically targeting' event

Stephen Selwood crushed the unnamed woman

Shocking moment drunk driver four times over the limit knocks pensioner off her bike and crushes her under his wheels

Philip Schofield is reportedly feuding with Holly Willoughby

Philip Schofield 'fears he will be fired from This Morning' after 'tense phone call with Holly Willoughby' amid 'feud'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A small group of migrants, bottom right, are pictured while camping outside a gate in the border fence in El Paso, Texas

US-Mexico border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers release new album ahead of upcoming US tour

Ukrainian troops have 'likely' broken through Russian lines near Bakhmut, say military experts

Head of Russia's Wagner group admits 'Putin's soldiers are fleeing' as missiles hit Luhansk in Ukraine assault
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Family of woman in coma after royal police escort crash 'shocked and sickened' by her 'extensive' injuries
Daniel Penny leaves Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Ex-marine who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge

Heirs to the throne

Heirs to the throne: New portrait of King Charles alongside William and George released a week on from Coronation
The disgruntled passenger posted the complaint on Twitter

Ryanair hits back after being accused of fat shaming passenger who complained about not having window seat
People block a key bridge during a rally against violence in Belgrade, Serbia

Tens of thousands march against populist Serbian leadership after mass shootings

View of the village Brienz and the 'Brienzer Rutsch', taken in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland

Residents pack up as Swiss village evacuated under rockslide threat

The alligator in the storm drain

Alligator comes face-to-face with robot in pipe as council warns residents not to explore drains

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Police 'regret' that royal fan who was locked up for 13 hours during Coronation for standing near protesters missed event
Prince William revealed he was left "unable to walk for a week" after playing football just days before the Coronation.

Prince William 'left unable to walk for a week' after playing football ahead of Coronation

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said.

Seating Harry away from William at Coronation was 'deliberate' as putting him with Waleses would have been 'impossible'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit