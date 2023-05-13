William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day

13 May 2023, 12:04 | Updated: 13 May 2023, 12:13

The Coronation Weekend | Behind the scenes with The Prince and Princess of Wales

By Kit Heren

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an incredible video giving a behind the scenes look at the Coronation day last Saturday.

The video, shared on the royal couple's YouTube account, gives a rare glimpse behind the curtain at the family life the couple share with their three children.

The film also depicts the joyful scenes outside around the Coronation, with William and Kate greeting crowds of royal well-wishers on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace on the evening before the big event.

The clip, filmed by Will Warr, shows the royal couple preparing for the Coronation at their Kensington Palace home with Charlotte and Louis, the younger two children the next morning.

William and Kate are wearing their royal mantles for the Coronation, with Kate in an Alexander McQueen dress.

Later, they are shown leaving Kensington Palace in a gold carriage to go to Westminster Abbey, with the Buckingham Palace household and many members of the armed forces alongside them.

The royal couple and their children are later seen standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the wider royal family members, after the ceremony itself.

Read more: Heirs to the throne: New portrait of King Charles alongside William and George released a week on from Coronation

Read more: India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of 'colonial reckoning' that 'dwarfs' Elgin Marble demands

The next day, the film shows them taking part in the volunteering for the Big Help Out, an event that celebrated King Charles' years of public service.

The clip ends with scenes from the Coronation concert, with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie shown performing.

William then makes a speech, telling his father: "I'm so proud of you."

It comes after an historic picture of King Charles sitting beside his heirs - Prince William and Prince George - was released on Friday night, nearly week after his Coronation.

In the first photo, King Charles is photographed alongside his heirs, Prince William and Prince George in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room.

The King is pictured in full regalia and is wearing The Robe of Estate, The Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

They were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and by Charles and Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year.

