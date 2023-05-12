Heirs to the throne: New portrait of King Charles alongside William and George released a week on from Coronation

Heirs to the throne. Picture: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

By Kieran Kelly

An historic picture of King Charles sat beside his heirs - Prince William and Prince George - has been released nearly one week after his Coronation.

In the first photo, King Charles is photographed alongside his heirs, Prince William and Prince George in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room.

The King is pictured in full regalia and is wearing The Robe of Estate, The Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

They were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and by Charles and Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year.

The royal family. Picture: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023

Another picture released on Friday showed Charles and Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance.

Also taken in the Throne Room on the day of the coronation, the King is once again wearing his Robe of Estate and Imperial State Crown.

The Queen is pictured wearing Queen Mary's crown and Robe of Estate.

The image features a smiling Prince George, as well the Queen's grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Next to Camilla stands her sister Annabel Elliot and next to the King is the Marchioness of Landsdowne - who was appointed to the Royal Household as a Queen's companion in 2022.

The remaining three Pages of Honour, Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay are stood on the far left of the photograph.

The photographs were taken by Hugh Burnard, who also took Charles and Camilla's wedding pictures in 2005.

Charles was crowned King on May 6, with the first official portraits from the event being shared three days later.

It followed a weekend of celebrations which included a Coronation concert at Windsor Castle, with Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Take That among those to have performed.

King Charles is also said to have raised a glass for his grandson Archie in celebration of his fourth birthday at a formal lunch over the Coronation weekend.

Harry was reportedly invited to the event, however, he was already heading back to the US after being photographed entering the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport, before catching a British Airways flight from LHR to LAX.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day. Picture: Getty

In a letter signed by the King himself, he shared his "sincere and heartfelt thanks" to the nation for making his coronation a "special occasion".

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible," he said.

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift."

The King signed off his letter by highlighting his duties as reigning monarch.

"We now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth," he wrote.