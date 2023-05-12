Family of woman in coma after royal police escort crash 'shocked and sickened' by her 'extensive' injuries

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London. Picture: Handout/Twitter/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The family of a woman who was badly hurt in a royal police escort crash in west London have been left "shocked and sickened at her extensive injuries"

Helen Holland, 81, was injured in the crash happened just before 3.30pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a police motorcycle collided with the woman, who remains in hospital.

It later emerged that the police vehicle was part of a royal motorcade escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh sent "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" after hearing about Ms Holland's condition.

Helen Holland, 81, has 'extensive injuries'. Picture: Handout

Ms Holland's son and daughter-in-law Martin and Lisa-Marie Holland told the BBC they have been left "shocked and sickened at her extensive injuries".

"She is being well cared for by the NHS who we must thank deeply for their help in keeping her alive," they added.

Cromwell Road / Warwick Road junction, Earl's Court. Picture: Twitter

In a short statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duchess's heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

"She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.

"Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated."

Road closures were in place while police continue to assess what happened.

Cromwell Road connects with Talgarth Road, which leads drivers through Hammersmith, Chiswick towards the M4 motorway, which leads to Windsor, though it is unclear when the Duchess was travelling to.

Moving eastbound, the road heads through South Kensington, towards central London.

The Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards has been made aware of the incident, a spokesperson has confirmed, as is standard practice.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was being escorted. Picture: Alamy

It comes just a day after the Duchess of Edinburgh joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Overall, eight thousand people were welcomed into the grounds for the event, which celebrated the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

The couple were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who matched Kate by wearing a regal blue dress.