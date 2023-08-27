Sadiq Khan moves to block pension of former Met Police serial rapist Adam Provan after conviction

Provan was described as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character when the former Metropolitan Police officer was jailed for 16 years at Wood Green Crown Court for raping a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague this month. Picture: Getty/MPS/Lauren Taylor

By Chay Quinn

Sadiq Khan is moving to block a former Met Police officer who was convicted of a series of rapes from receiving his pension from the force.

The London Mayor will attempt to remove Provan's reportedly £10,000-a-year pension after his conviction - as he did for Wayne Couzens, who was jailed for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard in 2020.

Met Police officers normally have their pensions revoked if their offending relates to their position within the service.

The Mayor will look to revoke Provan's pension, reports say. Picture: Getty

Provan, 44, will also serve a further eight years on extended licence after being convicted of multiple rapes.

Proven was found guilty of raping a fellow police officer six times between 2003 and 2005, and twice raping a teenager whom he met on a blind date after lying about his age in 2010.

All the offences were committed while he was a serving officer in the Met's East Area Command Unit.

One of his victims, Lauren Taylor, now 29, has waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the attacks, revealing her ‘disgust’ at learning he was a police officer. She was just sixteen when he attacked her. Picture: Lauren Taylor

One of his victims, Lauren Taylor, now 29, has waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the attacks, revealing her ‘disgust’ at learning he was a police officer. She was just sixteen when he attacked her.

Provan lied about his age and said he was 22, but at the time of the rape in 2010, he was 31.

Ms Taylor told LBC: "To me – telling me his name was Adam Dawson, he’s 22, he’s a police officer, I believed [afterwards] that was just a way of getting me to trust him quite quickly.

"At the time I thought, I trust you, you’re a police officer. No police officer is ever going to do bad things to people.

"From then [the attack] I just thought this was all an act just to get me to trust him. I was so young and naïve and thought that it was just a whole pretence to get me to go out with him, so for years I thought he wasn’t actually a police officer.

"It wasn’t until I was told by the police after they arrested him. I was really shocked – really disgusted – to find out that he was working for the Metropolitan Police."