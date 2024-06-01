'Far-right' protesters gather in London to demand resignation of Met Police chief as over 2,000 officers deployed

1 June 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 1 June 2024, 15:36

Protesters gathered in central London on Saturday.
Protesters gathered in central London on Saturday. . Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Hundreds of 'far-right' protesters have arrived in central London as part of a demonstration organised by Tommy Robinson, while counter-protesters have taken to Whitehall in opposition to the march.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, led the protest which set off from Victoria around 1pm with plans to march onto Parliament Square.

More than 2,000 officers were deployed for the protests in London today, including up to 400 from forces outside the capital.

The protest was organised by Robinson to call on the resignation of the Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley.

Posting a video on X, Robinson wrote: “We're sick of two-tiered policing and justice system in our country.

“We demand the resignation of corrupt met commissioner Mark Rowley.”

Floods of crowds have been pictured at the protest, with hundreds donning Union Jack hats and holding the flag of St George.

Others were pictured holding banners calling for the removal of Sir Mark.

Police said they have identified groups within the protests who have a history of violent disorder.

This includes people with previous football banning orders, those associated with ‘hooligan groups’ and people associated with anti-lockdown protests.

Police warned that groups from across the UK linked to football disorders were expected to attend the event.

The force instructed the protest group that it must meet up in an agreed area and stick to a pre-planned route to prevent “serious disruption or serious disorder” under the Public Order Act.

A counter-protest has also been organised by Stand Up To Racism, which was organised to take place in Whitehall from midday onwards in opposition to Robinson's march

Organisers from the group posted on its site that they would “stand together against attempts to divide us”.

The Met assured the public ahead of the protests that enough officers would be deployed to prevent the marches in Parliament Square and Whitehall from coming together.

Marchers gather at a protest led by Tommy Robinson in Parliament Square

Police also said they would be policing events related to the Champions League Final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

T/Commander Louise Puddefoot, leading the operation this weekend, said: “Officers have been in discussion with the organisers of both protests in recent weeks.

“Our priority is to ensure those exercising their right to lawful protest, both in the main march and as part of the counter-protest, can do so safely.

“Officers will police these demonstrations, as they always do, without fear or favour - keeping participants and the wider public safe, and responding decisively to criminal offences and any attempt to cause serious disruption.

“While we are grateful to the main organiser of the protest for comments he has made publicly discouraging violence on Saturday, we do have concerns about the number of those believed to be attending who have links to football disorder.

“When these groups have come together at previous protests we have regrettably seen violence directed at officers. This precedent unavoidably plays a part in shaping the policing approach, including the number and nature of resources allocated to police this particular protest.”

A counter-protest was also organised to take place at Whitehall.
A counter-protest was also organised to take place at Whitehall. Picture: LBC

Police said a third protest likely smaller in size and unrelated to the above events is also expected to take place in central London on Saturday afternoon.

Youth Demand has threatened to take direct action in protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

They have said in public statements that they intend to occupy roads and bridges.

T/Commander Puddefoot said: “This group has made no secret of their intentions. They have indicated that they will go beyond what can be considered lawful protest, instead trying to cause serious disruption to communities by blocking roads and the bridges that are essential for keeping traffic moving across London.”

