British ambassador to Mexico sacked after ‘pointing gun at embassy employee’

Jon Benjamin was captured pointing the assault rifle in a video posted to X. Picture: X/Subdiplomatic

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK’s ambassador to Mexico has been sacked from the post after he was caught on video pointing an assault rifle at a local embassy employee, according to reports.

In a video, which was posted to X by an anonymous user, Jon Benjamin is shown pointing the firearm at a person whose face has been blurred out.

The video was captioned: “In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke."

Mr Benjamin was reportedly on an official trip to two Mexican states with a high presence of drug cartels.

Foreign officials visiting dangerous parts of Mexico often travel with armed staff for protection.

But it has now been reported that Mr Benjamin was reportedly removed from his post in April following the incident, according to the Financial Times.

He is believed to remain an employee for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The FDCO has not officially announced Mr Benjamin's position. However, the Government's official website states that he "was UK Ambassador to Mexico between 2021 and 2024".

Mexico has a history of cartel violence,

A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action.

"Where internal issues do arise, the FCDO has robust HR processes to address them."

Mr Benjamin’s LinkedIn says his term as ambassador ended in May.

According to the FCDO website, Mr Benjamin "joined the Diplomatic Service in 1986, and previously represented the British government in Chile, Ghana, Turkey, Indonesia, and the United States, during his 35-year career".