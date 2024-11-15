Exclusive

Sadiq Khan thanks police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba and says armed officers 'deserve our support'

15 November 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 12:09

Sadiq Khan said: "I want to thank NX121 and all the other firearms officers" in London
Sadiq Khan said: "I want to thank NX121 and all the other firearms officers" in London. Picture: Handout/LBC

By Asher McShane

Sadiq Khan has given his thanks to the police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba during a vehicle stop in 2022 for his efforts in keeping London safe.

Speaking to James O’Brien on LBC, the mayor of London offered direct thanks to Martyn Blake, 40, who shot Kaba dead behind the wheel of a car in Streatham in September that year.

He also thanked other armed police officers for their efforts in keeping the streets of London safe. Mr Khan refused to name Mr Blake directly, choosing instead to refer to him by his codename NX121.

Martyn Blake and his family have had to move home and go into hiding because of a gang bounty of £10,000 put on his head.

On LBC this morning Mr Khan said armed police officers “deserve our support.”

Kaba was shot dead in a car in Streatham in 2022
Kaba was shot dead in a car in Streatham in 2022. Picture: Handout

“They need to have the confidence of knowing when they make that split second decision they need to be supported, and not thrown under a bus.

“I will say thank you today. I want to thank NX121 and all the other firearms officers for the incredible job they do.

“They do an incredible job every single day. I want to thank not just him but all the other officers who do this on a daily basis, knowing the scrutiny they come under if god forbid somebody takes out their gun and somebody loses their life.

Chris Kaba's parents at court during the trial of Martyn Blake, who was cleared of murder
Chris Kaba's parents at court during the trial of Martyn Blake, who was cleared of murder. Picture: Alamy

But he added: “When somebody loses their life after being in contact with the police, we have got to have a system of proper scrutiny and accountability.”

A week ago in front of the London Assembly, Mr Khan repeatedly refused to apologise to Mr Blake, who was acquitted of Kaba’s murder last month.

Mr Khan was put under pressure at the London Assembly last week for being “too sympathetic” towards the drill rapper, 24, whose violent past was revealed after Sgt Blake was last month found not guilty of his murder.

A body-worn camera image of an armed police officer during the police stop of Kaba's vehicle
A body-worn camera image of an armed police officer during the police stop of Kaba's vehicle. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Mr Khan had described Kaba as a “young life cut short” two years ago.

Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Can I put on record my thanks to all our firearm officers who do an incredibly difficult job under extraordinary circumstances and pressures.”

Under plans announced last month, armed police officers who are charged following a police shooting will remain anonymous unless they are found guilty.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the assumption of anonymity would stay in place until they’ve been convicted.

It’s after outrage was sparked over the naming of Sergeant Martyn Blake ahead of his trial, where he was cleared of the murder of Chris Kaba in south London.

He’s been forced into hiding, with round-the-clock protection, after Kaba’s gang placed a £10,000 bounty on his head.

As part of a review into the accountability of armed police officers – which began last year – the Home Office will also now hold a ‘rapid independent review’ into the threshold at which use of force cases against armed officers are sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

As it stands, the IOPC watchdog would refer a case for a charging decision if there were to be any indication of criminality.

It’s a much lower threshold than is in place for members of the public, who need to have a reasonable prospect of conviction to be charged.

Dozens of marksmen stepped back from their duties after the charging, and naming, of Martyn Blake who previously was known as NX121.

A challenge by several media outlets argued he should be named in the principle of open justice and public interest, despite concerns raised about his safety.

The judge, Mark Lucraft KC, decided the risks could be managed and agreed to lift part of the anonymity order ahead of the trial.

