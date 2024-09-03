Exclusive

Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

3 September 2024, 16:31

Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally
Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally. Picture: alamy / lbc

By Danielle de Wolfe

Children from the UK are falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to early-years development new research by children's charity Theirworld has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking exclusively with LBC, Theirworld Chairwoman, Sarah Brown, told Shelagh Fogerty that the "UK has not come out of it too well”.

The results, compiled with the help of primary teachers worldwide, showed that children aged between four and five - in both the US and UK - were among the least prepared globally when it came to starting primary education.

“It was interesting that the UK stood out," said Ms Brown.

"A third of teachers and educational professionals were saying that they felt that the majority of children coming in, aged four and five, weren’t school ready."

Explaining that early years investment is essential for the future, the survey found that most UK primary teachers – nearly 60% according to the survey results - found the problem was getting worse each year.

“From where I sit, when you look at that absolute priority to invest in those early years properly, the dividends it pays is not just to that child and that family, as much as that matters, it’s to the whole of society."

“If children go into school ready to learn, they will do better through their education, better through the whole of their lives, and you can be sure they are the ones working and paying that back in the future."

Watch Again: Theirworld Chairwoman Sarah Brown joins Shelagh Fogarty

“Children are turning up not able to wash their hands properly, or write a few letters, or be able to read their name, or be able to go to the toilet independently," Ms Brown said.

“Teachers were saying it’s the children that missed out of early learning, of being part of pre-primary education, that seem to be affected the most."

The results showed that a significant proportion of four and five-year-olds were also unable to carry out basic tasks like read simple words - including their own names.

Read more: Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, 'recalled to prison' for second time after breaching licence conditions

Read more: Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

Highlighting the impact of poverty on the results, the Chairwoman and wife of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, said she was in “absolutely no doubt” that financial means had a part to play.

”We need to turn that around,” she said. “We didn’t drill down on that, but of course we see that. Of children that are living in families that are really, really at the sharp end. “

Sarah Brown, Chair of UK charity Theirworld, after announcing new projects to support Ukrainian children's education , including a state-of-the-art Museum of Mathematics in Kyiv,
Sarah Brown, Chair of UK charity Theirworld, after announcing new projects to support Ukrainian children's education , including a state-of-the-art Museum of Mathematics in Kyiv,. Picture: Alamy

Those children will be adversely affected, of course they will. “We’ll all be watching the next budget with great anticipation. Education and early years will be a big thing to look at.”

Referencing recent findings by leading charities on the impact of poverty, Ms Brown noted the impact of of austerity on children's development.

“It can’t just be me that’s shocked in these last 14 years - I mean, I don’t remember - the number of food banks didn’t exist, the numbers of pressures on families.

"We’ve seen the Trussell Trust this week publish figures where families on benefits are just running out - and that will include families with disabilities in it, who, if they’re not working or they’re not able to work, they’re really relying on what the benefits are," said Ms Brown.

She added: “I think everyone around the country wants to see a reversal of what’s happening to the poorest children. We have to look at it through the lens of what’s happening to children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Volodymyr Zelensky

Dozens dead as Russian missiles hit Ukrainian military academy and hospital

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Harry Pitman murder trial: Teen died in the 'blink of an eye' after being stabbed in the neck, court hears

Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine ‘shot in leg’ in confrontation with police

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attend a meeting at the Saaral Ordon Government Building in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Mongolia ignores international warrant for Putin’s arrest

Steve Dymond, 63

Jeremy Kyle show guest ‘felt thrown under bus’ before death, inquest hears

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

Scottish government to make £500 million in cuts as ministers warn of 'unsustainable' spending

Bhim Sen Kohli

Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik

Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked at home

Olympic athlete set on fire by boyfriend after he poured petrol over her

Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher, pictured in 1995

Oasis hit with 450 complaints over 'misleading pricing' for comeback tour

A man in a blue suit

Ex-Volkswagen boss faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat emissions tests

At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident

'At least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, as Home Secretary condemns 'horrifying incident'

Two men shaking hands

UN nuclear watchdog head in Ukraine amid Zaporizhzhia power plant safety concern

41 people have been killed in Poltava

Russian strikes kill at least 49 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 200 injured, Zelenskyy says

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Franklin Park

Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester park as five children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, 'recalled to prison' for second time after breaching licence conditions
The Iron Throne from Game Of thrones

Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

An artist's impression of the Orbex launch tower

Spaceport’s ‘floating road’ over peat bog nearly finished ahead of test launch

A woman running on the road

Ugandan Olympic athlete set on fire by her boyfriend

Photo of a man on a phone screen

Clearview AI fined by Dutch data protection watchdog over faces database

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding

Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning as UK braced for heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding
King's Cross Underground station and TFL roundel, London, England, U.K.

Transport for London staff told to work from home following major cyber attack

Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda (left), Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah (top right) and Judy and Jonathan Bloomer (bottom right)

Autopsies reveal cause of death of two Bayesian superyacht victims as probe into incident continues
Supermodel Elle McPherson, 60, reveals breast cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

Supermodel Elle MacPherson, 60, opens up about cancer battle as star reveals she refused chemotherapy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit