Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

By Danielle de Wolfe

Children from the UK are falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to early-years development new research by children's charity Theirworld has found.

Speaking exclusively with LBC, Theirworld Chairwoman, Sarah Brown, told Shelagh Fogerty that the "UK has not come out of it too well”.

The results, compiled with the help of primary teachers worldwide, showed that children aged between four and five - in both the US and UK - were among the least prepared globally when it came to starting primary education.

“It was interesting that the UK stood out," said Ms Brown.

"A third of teachers and educational professionals were saying that they felt that the majority of children coming in, aged four and five, weren’t school ready."

Explaining that early years investment is essential for the future, the survey found that most UK primary teachers – nearly 60% according to the survey results - found the problem was getting worse each year.

“From where I sit, when you look at that absolute priority to invest in those early years properly, the dividends it pays is not just to that child and that family, as much as that matters, it’s to the whole of society."

“If children go into school ready to learn, they will do better through their education, better through the whole of their lives, and you can be sure they are the ones working and paying that back in the future."

“Children are turning up not able to wash their hands properly, or write a few letters, or be able to read their name, or be able to go to the toilet independently," Ms Brown said.

“Teachers were saying it’s the children that missed out of early learning, of being part of pre-primary education, that seem to be affected the most."

The results showed that a significant proportion of four and five-year-olds were also unable to carry out basic tasks like read simple words - including their own names.

Highlighting the impact of poverty on the results, the Chairwoman and wife of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, said she was in “absolutely no doubt” that financial means had a part to play.

”We need to turn that around,” she said. “We didn’t drill down on that, but of course we see that. Of children that are living in families that are really, really at the sharp end. “

Those children will be adversely affected, of course they will. “We’ll all be watching the next budget with great anticipation. Education and early years will be a big thing to look at.”

Referencing recent findings by leading charities on the impact of poverty, Ms Brown noted the impact of of austerity on children's development.

“It can’t just be me that’s shocked in these last 14 years - I mean, I don’t remember - the number of food banks didn’t exist, the numbers of pressures on families.

"We’ve seen the Trussell Trust this week publish figures where families on benefits are just running out - and that will include families with disabilities in it, who, if they’re not working or they’re not able to work, they’re really relying on what the benefits are," said Ms Brown.

She added: “I think everyone around the country wants to see a reversal of what’s happening to the poorest children. We have to look at it through the lens of what’s happening to children.