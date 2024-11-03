Police launch appeal after artist Sarah Cunningham vanished at 3am on Saturday morning in Camden

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden. Picture: Police Issue

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2.

Several artists and galleries have expressed concern about her disappearance - including the Lisson Gallery where she currently has an exhibition.

Read More: Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet

Read More: Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

A Metropolitan Police service statement posted on X said: "Have you seen Sarah?

"Sarah, 31, was last seen at about 3am on Sat 2 Nov on Jamestown Road, Camden, NW1.

"Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 101 and give ref: CAD 2349/02Nov"

Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2. Picture: Police Issue

Alongside the release, the Met also issued photographs of Sarah in the outfit in which she was last seen. Picture: Police Issue

Alongside the release, the Met also issued photographs of Sarah in the outfit in which she was last seen.

The artist was last seen in a black top, black skirt and black Converse trainers.

The appeal is being helped by the Lisson Gallery and the Reclaim Our Streets campaign to prevent violence against women and girls.

She has been described as slim and 5'3".

Camden and Wandsworth were said to be areas where Sarah has links.