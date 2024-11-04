Police searching for missing artist Sarah Cunningham find body on tracks

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden. Picture: Police Issue

By Asher McShane

A body has been found in the search for missing artist Sarah Cunningham, police have confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2.

Several artists and galleries have expressed concern about her disappearance - including the Lisson Gallery where she currently has an exhibition.

Read More: Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet

Read More: Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2. Picture: Police Issue

Police confirmed today that a body had been found and that her family have been informed.

“While we await formal identification, Sarah's family have been informed of this development,” said a Met police spokesperson.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.​

“Officers from the Met are working with colleagues in the British Transport Police to look into the circumstances.​”

Alongside the release, the Met also issued photographs of Sarah in the outfit in which she was last seen. Picture: Police Issue

Her death is being treated as “unexpected” but is not currently believed to be suspicious, police said.

The Met police previously shared two images of Sarah, including one of her in the black outfit she was last seen wearing.