Police searching for missing artist Sarah Cunningham find body on tracks

4 November 2024, 12:16

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.
Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden. Picture: Police Issue

By Asher McShane

A body has been found in the search for missing artist Sarah Cunningham, police have confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2.

Several artists and galleries have expressed concern about her disappearance - including the Lisson Gallery where she currently has an exhibition.

Read More: Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet

Read More: Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2.
Ms Cunningham, 31, was last seen on Jamestown Road, Camden, around 3am on November 2. Picture: Police Issue

Police confirmed today that a body had been found and that her family have been informed.

“While we await formal identification, Sarah's family have been informed of this development,” said a Met police spokesperson.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.​

“Officers from the Met are working with colleagues in the British Transport Police to look into the circumstances.​”

Alongside the release, the Met also issued photographs of Sarah in the outfit in which she was last seen.
Alongside the release, the Met also issued photographs of Sarah in the outfit in which she was last seen. Picture: Police Issue

Her death is being treated as “unexpected” but is not currently believed to be suspicious, police said.

The Met police previously shared two images of Sarah, including one of her in the black outfit she was last seen wearing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A 'severed head' was discovered in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Partygoers mistook severed head for Halloween prank after 74-year-old man 'decapitated' in 'tragic' Edinburgh incident

Barcelona on red alert as flash floods sweep Spain - as the city'a airport is submerged and flights are diverted

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salads and a whole cucumber leading the list

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salad and a whole cucumber leading the list

Coco Gauff performs in front of a small crowd at the WTA finals in Saudia Arabia

Tim Henman hits out at ‘disappointing’ crowd after 400 watch women’s finals in Saudi Arabia

Dr Florian Willet, president of Sarco operator The Last Resort, and the suicide pod

First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

Lord and Lady Lucan

Who is Lord Lucan? Real story of killer aristocrat 50 years after he vanished following nanny's murder

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as supermarket launches festive campaign

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as high street supermarkets unveil festive campaigns

A British couple were found dead in their car as floods devastated parts of Spain

British couple missing in Spain floods found dead in car after 'popping out' to buy gas

Meredith Kercher's family blast 'lack of sensitivity' over Disney-backed Amanda Knox drama

Amanda Knox accused of 'profiting from murder' by Meredith Kercher's family over Disney-backed trial drama

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said she strongly disagrees with a tweet that a backbench MP appeared to have reposted saying Kemi Badenoch represents "white supremacy in blackface".

Cooper condemns 'appalling' tweet shared by Dawn Butler labelling Kemi Badenoch 'white supremacy in blackface'

The owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of a fatal incident over the weekend.

Nightclub owner forced to shut down rumour he was victim of Edinburgh attack amid 'severed head' claims

Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Music titan Quincy Jones who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra dies aged 91

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

Kamala Harris moves key rally over Secret Service safety concerns as White House race enters final 24 hours

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

RSPB mutiny after veteran manager sacked over unfounded claims he treated Syrian refugee colleague 'like a slave'

Third racoon recovered following animals' mass escape from Isle of Wight zoo

'Check your gardens!': Third racoon recovered following mass animal escape from Isle of Wight zoo

Kamala Harris (R) and actress Maya Rudolph (L) on Saturday Night Live

FCC regulator claims Kamala Harris surprise SNL appearance violates ‘equal time’ rule

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots

Starmer to double Border Force funding as PM unveils fast-tracked justice for people smugglers akin to summer riots
Elon musk reacted as Peanut the squirrel was euthanised

Elon Musk fuming as internet sensation Peanut the Squirrel euthanised

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris make final pitches

Harris and Trump make closing pitches with two days to election

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Hollywood star James van der Beek diagnosed with bowel cancer but says he is 'feeling good'
Rebecca Harris has been appointed Conservative chief whip, according to her predecessor Stuart Andrew.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch appoints Rebecca Harris as chief whip in first appointment since win
Headquarters building of the Greater Manchester Police Force at Moston Vale, North Manchester, England.

Police officer arrested after car crash that left man, 42, fighting for life in Rochdale

Harris is projected to win Iowa over former President Trump.

Iowa poll bombshell predicts Harris victory in blow to Trump campaign days before election

The Israeli military has said it carried out its first ground operation into Syria - as it announced it had captured a man who has links to Iran (stock images)

IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'
Iranian authorities have arrested a woman who was filmed stripping down to her underwear to protest harassment by the regime's morality police.

Iran arrests woman who stripped to underwear to protest morality police harassed over 'improper hijab'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News